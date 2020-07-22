/
180 Apartments for rent in Seaview, Seattle, WA
9 Units Available
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,540
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
941 sqft
Take a deep breath and enjoy the view! Named for the most prominent island seen from its expansive rooftop deck, The Blake is perfectly positioned for enjoying the quintessential sunrise coffee or sunset toast while drinking in views of the Olympic
1 Unit Available
5105 46th Ave SW
5105 46th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
5105 46th Ave SW Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom West Seattle Craftsman Home - Beautiful craftsman house in the highly desired Seaview neighborhood of West Seattle.
1 Unit Available
5949 California Ave SW
5949 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$895
171 sqft
Fauntleroy Lofts offers reasonable micro studio apartments just a short walk from the California Junction. We are located on a quiet street close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
13 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
15 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
5 Units Available
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,311
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
11 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,380
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
6 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
984 sqft
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
20 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,505
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
17 Units Available
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,237
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
1013 sqft
Near West Seattle Stadium and many area amenities. Onsite dog park, gym, garage, and grill area. Full concierge service available. Modern interiors with a spacious layout and updated appliances.
5 Units Available
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,145
234 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
8 Units Available
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
14 Units Available
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
12 Units Available
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
11 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
6 Units Available
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairmount Park area, North Delridge. Close to West Seattle Bridge, Trader Joe's, Westside School, Roxhill Elementary, and Denny International Middle School. Right next to West Seattle Stadium, West Seattle Golf Course, and Seattle City Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private community garden.
1 Unit Available
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
1 Unit Available
5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B
5015 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1230 sqft
5015 Fauntleroy Way SW Unit B Available 08/01/20 Walkable West Seattle Townhouse with great rooftop deck! - Beautiful bright and modern townhouse built in 2018! Walk everywhere!! Blocks from Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and the West Seattle Farmer’s
1 Unit Available
4029 Beach DR SW
4029 Beach Drive Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
800 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Alki Living, work/live or office space - Property Id: 94361 Residential, work/live/ office space: 800sf, 3brd, 3/4 bath. Small kitchenet, Washer/Dryer, walk out door to private lawn on the water.
1 Unit Available
4108 SW 46th Street
4108 46th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1780 sqft
4108 SW 46th Street Available 08/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available 8/1! Perfectly located in West Seattle, resting between the Alaska Junction and the Admiral District, sits this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home.
1 Unit Available
3419 61st Ave SW
3419 61st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1510 sqft
West Seattle, Alki/Admiral, 4Bd/ 1.5 BA Single Family Home. Owner Covers Landscaping! - This Charming 4 Bed 1.5 Bath home is conveniently located close to Alki beach.
1 Unit Available
4752 41st Ave SW, #203
4752 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
803 sqft
Amazing West Seattle Condo! - Available Now! In the Heart of West Seattle, walk to all of the amenities the Alaska Junction has to offer.
1 Unit Available
4551 Glenn Way SW
4551 Glenn Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
540 sqft
West Seattle Bungalow - Available 7/15! Incredible location, one block from West Seattle's Alaska Junction and all its treasures.
1 Unit Available
6742 37th Ave SW
6742 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2140 sqft
West Seattle 4 Bed / 2 Bath - English Tudor SFH in Quiet Gatewood Hill Neighborhood!!! - This home has just been updated! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new appliances. Peek-A-Boo views of Downtown Seattle and Olympics.
