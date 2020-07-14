All apartments in Seattle
Lothlorien
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Lothlorien

4730 University Way Northeast ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4730 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lothlorien.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Just 1.5 blocks from the University of Washington, Lothlorien is a fantastic place to call home near campus. Offering studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes, you can be in the heart of the action on your way to class, the library, or the big game!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $15 application fee
Deposit: $250 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lothlorien have any available units?
Lothlorien has 16 units available starting at $1,879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Lothlorien have?
Some of Lothlorien's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lothlorien currently offering any rent specials?
Lothlorien is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lothlorien pet-friendly?
Yes, Lothlorien is pet friendly.
Does Lothlorien offer parking?
Yes, Lothlorien offers parking.
Does Lothlorien have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lothlorien offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lothlorien have a pool?
No, Lothlorien does not have a pool.
Does Lothlorien have accessible units?
Yes, Lothlorien has accessible units.
Does Lothlorien have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lothlorien has units with dishwashers.
