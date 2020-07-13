All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Link Apartments

4550 38th Ave SW · (206) 866-2089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0323 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 0415 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 0417 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0413 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Link Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
elevator
garage
fire pit
game room
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Touchless in-person tours are now available! We are offering 1 month free on select homes! Call us today for more information!

Welcome home to LINK apartments! Explore our new Seattle residences, the greatest spot to find your inspiration, meet new people, or develop your routine. LINK Apartments is located ten minutes from downtown Seattle and a five-minute walk from unique shopping, the coziest coffee shops, and the trendiest cocktail lounges and restaurants. In addition, commuting is easy as we are located right next to the Rapid Ride C line, as well as the West Seattle Bridge. (+more)

View our spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature energy-efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens, and expansive windows for plenty of natural lighting. You'll love our convenient underground parking! With other conveniences like our online rent payment and 24-hour maintenance concierge, you won’t have a care in the world. LINK Apartments is a pet-friendly community and is happy to welc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $45-$85/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: $60-$85/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Link Apartments have any available units?
Link Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Link Apartments have?
Some of Link Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Link Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Link Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Link Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Link Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Link Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Link Apartments offers parking.
Does Link Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Link Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Link Apartments have a pool?
No, Link Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Link Apartments have accessible units?
No, Link Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Link Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Link Apartments has units with dishwashers.
