Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill bike storage elevator garage fire pit game room internet access internet cafe online portal

Touchless in-person tours are now available! We are offering 1 month free on select homes! Call us today for more information!



Welcome home to LINK apartments! Explore our new Seattle residences, the greatest spot to find your inspiration, meet new people, or develop your routine. LINK Apartments is located ten minutes from downtown Seattle and a five-minute walk from unique shopping, the coziest coffee shops, and the trendiest cocktail lounges and restaurants. In addition, commuting is easy as we are located right next to the Rapid Ride C line, as well as the West Seattle Bridge. (+more)



View our spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature energy-efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens, and expansive windows for plenty of natural lighting. You'll love our convenient underground parking! With other conveniences like our online rent payment and 24-hour maintenance concierge, you won’t have a care in the world. LINK Apartments is a pet-friendly community and is happy to welc