Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard dog park fire pit

Modern home finishes and spacious living throughout. The mix of apartments at Dexter Hayes provides urban spaces and townhomes to fit the needs of todays modern apartment dweller. Natural light floods each unit and ample outdoor community space enhances the experience of life in the city.



A green rooftop deck with barbecue and fire pit provide the ideal location for entertaining friends with a stunning backdrop of sailboats and seaplanes on Lake Union.