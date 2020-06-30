All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Dexter Hayes

Open Now until 5:30pm
1701 Dexter Ave N · (206) 203-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 827 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dexter Hayes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
Modern home finishes and spacious living throughout. The mix of apartments at Dexter Hayes provides urban spaces and townhomes to fit the needs of todays modern apartment dweller. Natural light floods each unit and ample outdoor community space enhances the experience of life in the city.\n\nA green rooftop deck with barbecue and fire pit provide the ideal location for entertaining friends with a stunning backdrop of sailboats and seaplanes on Lake Union.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $58 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: 10% of 1 month rent cleaning fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: 150 lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground garage.
Storage Details: Storage units $40 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dexter Hayes have any available units?
Dexter Hayes has 7 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Dexter Hayes have?
Some of Dexter Hayes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dexter Hayes currently offering any rent specials?
Dexter Hayes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dexter Hayes pet-friendly?
Yes, Dexter Hayes is pet friendly.
Does Dexter Hayes offer parking?
Yes, Dexter Hayes offers parking.
Does Dexter Hayes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dexter Hayes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dexter Hayes have a pool?
No, Dexter Hayes does not have a pool.
Does Dexter Hayes have accessible units?
No, Dexter Hayes does not have accessible units.
Does Dexter Hayes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dexter Hayes has units with dishwashers.
