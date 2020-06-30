Dexter Hayes

Lease Length: 9-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $58 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: 10% of 1 month rent cleaning fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: 150 lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground garage.
Storage Details: Storage units $40 per month