Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed accessible car charging conference room fire pit green community guest suite internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Batik is home in harmony with community, nature and neighborhood. A dynamic part of the new Yesler, bringing together all walks of life for work, life and play.Located on the new light rail line, Batik is minutes to downtown, Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill. Home to a future 1.8-acre central park, three pocket parks, a half-mile green loop and dedicated city gardens, Yesler feels less like high-rise city living, and more like a friendly, down-to-earth neighborhood. Soon to be yours to call home.