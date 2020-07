Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard green community hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving piano room trash valet

AVA Belltown Apartments are situated in the heart of lively downtown Seattle and offer residents spectacular views of both Puget Sound and the Olympia Mountains. These spacious Seattle apartments are ideal for individuals that prefer the perfect balance of nature and big city life. Flexible leasing options are even available to suit the needs of current and potential tenants. As a result, whether you are planning on staying for a year or a decade, AVA Belltown is the perfect place to accommodate your time in Seattle. Our Belltown apartments offer spacious living with a long list of features that come standard in each apartment. The kitchens are stylish in design and have sleek hardwood floors with contrasting black appliances. A washer and dryer also come standard in each apartment and help tenants avoid late night runs to the Laundromat. Kitchens also come fully equipped with a microwave and dishwasher, which allows residents to feel right at home as soon as they move in.