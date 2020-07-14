All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:04 AM

Alto

311 Cedar St · (509) 316-0639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1508 · Avail. now

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 811 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alto.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
dog park
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
online portal
Originally home to the Musicians’ Association of Seattle, Alto Apartments is a landmark among landmarks. Along with setting the standard for a high-quality lifestyle near downtown Seattle, Alto honors the Emerald City’s musical history through art and architecture.

Life at Alto entwines the beats of the city with techy innovation. Choose from one- and two-bedroom layouts to call home, all of which come with an impressive list of residents-only amenities. With one of Seattle's best panoramic rooftop views, your place will be the go-to among friends for BBQs and happy hour.

You'll also find countless new and exciting things to do within just steps of your door when you start each day in the heart of Belltown. Alto offers everything a Seattleite could want in a luxury apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 (Admin)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
rent: $10/month per cat
Storage Details: 3x3: $25/month; 3x4 1/2, 3x5: $35/month; 3/8: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alto have any available units?
Alto has 12 units available starting at $2,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Alto have?
Some of Alto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alto currently offering any rent specials?
Alto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alto pet-friendly?
Yes, Alto is pet friendly.
Does Alto offer parking?
Yes, Alto offers parking.
Does Alto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alto have a pool?
No, Alto does not have a pool.
Does Alto have accessible units?
No, Alto does not have accessible units.
Does Alto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alto has units with dishwashers.
