Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym playground bbq/grill package receiving dog park elevator parking bike storage garage internet access online portal

Originally home to the Musicians’ Association of Seattle, Alto Apartments is a landmark among landmarks. Along with setting the standard for a high-quality lifestyle near downtown Seattle, Alto honors the Emerald City’s musical history through art and architecture.



Life at Alto entwines the beats of the city with techy innovation. Choose from one- and two-bedroom layouts to call home, all of which come with an impressive list of residents-only amenities. With one of Seattle's best panoramic rooftop views, your place will be the go-to among friends for BBQs and happy hour.



You'll also find countless new and exciting things to do within just steps of your door when you start each day in the heart of Belltown. Alto offers everything a Seattleite could want in a luxury apartment community.