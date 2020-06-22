9828 63rd Ave S - 0

Amenities

patio / balcony carport extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Inside charming home find refinished fir floors, soaring ceilings in living room w/ built-in book shelf, dining and kitchen both enjoy views out to lake with a slider out to view deck. Huge unfinished basement with decent ceilings + 1 partially finished room (den/office- home is actually a legal 3 bedroom) may be used for extra storage space. Please all 24 hour notice to schedule an appointment, currently has residents in home. Must wear mask and remove shoes or have booties to see.

Gorgeous lake views are enjoyed from most areas of this charming 1903 Craftsman style home. Located on a quiet street in sought after and conveniently located Upper Rainier Beach, home enjoys partially fenced yard and off-street carport parking.