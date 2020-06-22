All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

9828 63rd Ave S - 0

9828 63rd Avenue South · (206) 679-1015
Location

9828 63rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Rainier Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 5

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Inside charming home find refinished fir floors, soaring ceilings in living room w/ built-in book shelf, dining and kitchen both enjoy views out to lake with a slider out to view deck. Huge unfinished basement with decent ceilings + 1 partially finished room (den/office- home is actually a legal 3 bedroom) may be used for extra storage space. Please all 24 hour notice to schedule an appointment, currently has residents in home. Must wear mask and remove shoes or have booties to see.
Gorgeous lake views are enjoyed from most areas of this charming 1903 Craftsman style home. Located on a quiet street in sought after and conveniently located Upper Rainier Beach, home enjoys partially fenced yard and off-street carport parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 have any available units?
9828 63rd Ave S - 0 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 currently offering any rent specials?
9828 63rd Ave S - 0 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 pet-friendly?
No, 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 offer parking?
Yes, 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 does offer parking.
Does 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 have a pool?
No, 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 does not have a pool.
Does 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 have accessible units?
No, 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9828 63rd Ave S - 0 does not have units with air conditioning.
