9406 1st Avenue NE

Cozy, 2 beds, 1-bath duplex in the private neighborhood of Maple Leaf in Seattle.



The tasteful unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a curved living room ceiling, and a fireplace. The L-shape kitchen is equipped with laminated countertops, plenty of storage space in the fine rustic cabinets, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The well-lit bedrooms with reach-in closets are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer and electric heating for climate control.



The exterior features a yard - perfect for outdoor activities with friends and family.



The community features a business center, restaurant, public transportation, schools, shopping center, sports center, and parks.



2 assigned uncovered parking spots are available.



Only small pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nfUn6mQWTAD



Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, Mineral Springs Park, and Maple leaf Playground.



Nearby Schools:

Olympic View Elementary School - 0.33 mile, 5/10

Sacajawea Elementary School - 0.97 mile, 4/10

Daniel Bagley Elementary School - 0.98 mile, 7/10

Northgate Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

40 - 0.1 mile

345 - 0.1 mile

346 - 0.1 mile

26 - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5231256)