Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

9406 1st Avenue NE

9406 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9406 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cozy, 2 beds, 1-bath duplex in the private neighborhood of Maple Leaf in Seattle.

The tasteful unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a curved living room ceiling, and a fireplace. The L-shape kitchen is equipped with laminated countertops, plenty of storage space in the fine rustic cabinets, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The well-lit bedrooms with reach-in closets are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer and electric heating for climate control.

The exterior features a yard - perfect for outdoor activities with friends and family.

The community features a business center, restaurant, public transportation, schools, shopping center, sports center, and parks.

2 assigned uncovered parking spots are available.

Only small pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nfUn6mQWTAD

Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, Mineral Springs Park, and Maple leaf Playground.

Nearby Schools:
Olympic View Elementary School - 0.33 mile, 5/10
Sacajawea Elementary School - 0.97 mile, 4/10
Daniel Bagley Elementary School - 0.98 mile, 7/10
Northgate Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
40 - 0.1 mile
345 - 0.1 mile
346 - 0.1 mile
26 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5231256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

