Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

907 29th Ave S Available 06/15/19 Gorgeous Modern Townhouse in Leschi! - Gorgeous new modern Isola Home townhouse tucked away in the sought after Leschi neighborhood. To schedule a viewing, please email heather@northpacificproperties.com or text (414)704-8212.



Open concept with bathrooms located on each floor. Two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry located on the second floor. The master is on the top floor and features a private patio, large walk-in closet, and a full bathroom with a double sink. Amenities include hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, and a sun drenched rooftop deck.



This perfectly placed home provides easy access to bike trails, parks, restaurants, coffee shops and is just a short ride to downtown without having to battle traffic. Take a quick walk down to Lake Washington for a swim or boat ride. Less than a 10 min walk from the 4,8,14, and 48 bus lines.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit with an off leash dog park just two blocks away!



(RLNE3931373)