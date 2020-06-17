All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

907 29th Ave S

907 29th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

907 29th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
907 29th Ave S Available 06/15/19 Gorgeous Modern Townhouse in Leschi! - Gorgeous new modern Isola Home townhouse tucked away in the sought after Leschi neighborhood. To schedule a viewing, please email heather@northpacificproperties.com or text (414)704-8212.

Open concept with bathrooms located on each floor. Two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry located on the second floor. The master is on the top floor and features a private patio, large walk-in closet, and a full bathroom with a double sink. Amenities include hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, and a sun drenched rooftop deck.

This perfectly placed home provides easy access to bike trails, parks, restaurants, coffee shops and is just a short ride to downtown without having to battle traffic. Take a quick walk down to Lake Washington for a swim or boat ride. Less than a 10 min walk from the 4,8,14, and 48 bus lines.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit with an off leash dog park just two blocks away!

(RLNE3931373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 29th Ave S have any available units?
907 29th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 29th Ave S have?
Some of 907 29th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 29th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
907 29th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 29th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 29th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 907 29th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 907 29th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 907 29th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 29th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 29th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 907 29th Ave S has a pool.
Does 907 29th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 907 29th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 907 29th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 29th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
