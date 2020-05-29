901 NE 43rd Street, #301

Amenities

Vintage Charm, Modern Updates, Unbeatable Location - - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



Featuring The Novell - where1920's era charm is perfectly blended with thoughtful and tasteful updates in this impeccably maintained condo. Formal entry with hall closet leads into this light and bright corner unit with classic hardwoods, high ceilings, fresh paint, new windows with screens, an updated kitchen with maple cabinets, tile floors, & stainless appliances. Bathroom retains the extra sized cast iron tub, original hex-tile floors and pedestal sink. Bedroom is generous in size and includes fabulous original built in wardrobe/closet. Bathroom/Bedroom is en suite but can also be reached from the main hallway making it convenient for guests. Sited on a tree-lined street and a short distance from the UW campus, light rail, & the vibrant shops & restaurants of the University District. Common area patio with seating areas and barbecue. $75/month pays for water, sewer, garbage, electricity and heat. Basement shared laundry. Storage unit is included. Secured access. Street Parking. Well maintained, beautiful brick building!



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~$75 / month per person for water, sewer, garbage, heat and electricity.

~12 month lease preferred

~Sorry, no pets

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



