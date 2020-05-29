All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 901 NE 43rd Street, #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
901 NE 43rd Street, #301
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

901 NE 43rd Street, #301

901 Northeast 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

901 Northeast 43rd Street, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Vintage Charm, Modern Updates, Unbeatable Location - - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

Featuring The Novell - where1920's era charm is perfectly blended with thoughtful and tasteful updates in this impeccably maintained condo. Formal entry with hall closet leads into this light and bright corner unit with classic hardwoods, high ceilings, fresh paint, new windows with screens, an updated kitchen with maple cabinets, tile floors, & stainless appliances. Bathroom retains the extra sized cast iron tub, original hex-tile floors and pedestal sink. Bedroom is generous in size and includes fabulous original built in wardrobe/closet. Bathroom/Bedroom is en suite but can also be reached from the main hallway making it convenient for guests. Sited on a tree-lined street and a short distance from the UW campus, light rail, & the vibrant shops & restaurants of the University District. Common area patio with seating areas and barbecue. $75/month pays for water, sewer, garbage, electricity and heat. Basement shared laundry. Storage unit is included. Secured access. Street Parking. Well maintained, beautiful brick building!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~$75 / month per person for water, sewer, garbage, heat and electricity.
~12 month lease preferred
~Sorry, no pets
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4349239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 have any available units?
901 NE 43rd Street, #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 have?
Some of 901 NE 43rd Street, #301's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 currently offering any rent specials?
901 NE 43rd Street, #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 pet-friendly?
No, 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 offer parking?
No, 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 does not offer parking.
Does 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 have a pool?
No, 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 does not have a pool.
Does 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 have accessible units?
No, 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 NE 43rd Street, #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University