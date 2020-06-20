All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 839 NW 63rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
839 NW 63rd St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:40 AM

839 NW 63rd St

839 Northwest 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

839 Northwest 63rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Ballard. 839 NW 63rd St Unit #B Seattle 98107. 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1090sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

VIDEO TOUR! Unique, modern townhome! Main level entry opens to living & dining space with dramatic 9 ft ceilings, large windows, & bamboo floors. Kitchen with stainless appliances & spacious pantry. Upper level features 2 beds with vaulted ceilings, bamboo floors & updated full bath. Additional loft area great for office or creative space! Private sunny garden patio fully fenced & perfect for summer BBQs! Radiant heating. One off-street, uncovered parking space. Ideal location, close to Ballard nightlife & shops yet still on residential street.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/109896796

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.
Application criteria: windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 NW 63rd St have any available units?
839 NW 63rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 NW 63rd St have?
Some of 839 NW 63rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 NW 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
839 NW 63rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 NW 63rd St pet-friendly?
No, 839 NW 63rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 839 NW 63rd St offer parking?
Yes, 839 NW 63rd St does offer parking.
Does 839 NW 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 NW 63rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 NW 63rd St have a pool?
No, 839 NW 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 839 NW 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 839 NW 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 839 NW 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 NW 63rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University