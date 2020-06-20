Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Ballard. 839 NW 63rd St Unit #B Seattle 98107. 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1090sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com



VIDEO TOUR! Unique, modern townhome! Main level entry opens to living & dining space with dramatic 9 ft ceilings, large windows, & bamboo floors. Kitchen with stainless appliances & spacious pantry. Upper level features 2 beds with vaulted ceilings, bamboo floors & updated full bath. Additional loft area great for office or creative space! Private sunny garden patio fully fenced & perfect for summer BBQs! Radiant heating. One off-street, uncovered parking space. Ideal location, close to Ballard nightlife & shops yet still on residential street.



Terms: 1st month's rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in.

