8302 9th Ave NW

Amenities

Ballard House - Nice house on large corner lot just North of Ballard in Crown Hill neighborhood. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen. Top floor has 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. There is an unfinished basement with an attached garage. Available now.



Features Include:

4 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Approximately 1130 sq ft

Hardwoods and carpet throughout

Fireplace

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Attached garage

Large fenced backyard with yard care included

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays oil heat

One small pet negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2695

Deposit $2695



Located just north of Ballard in Crown Hill close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments. There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



(RLNE3345300)