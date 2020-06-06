8302 9th Ave NW

Amenities
Ballard House - Nice house on large corner lot just North of Ballard in Crown Hill neighborhood. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen. Top floor has 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. There is an unfinished basement with an attached garage. Available now.
Features Include:
4 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 1130 sq ft
Hardwoods and carpet throughout
Fireplace
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Attached garage
Large fenced backyard with yard care included
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays oil heat
One small pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2695
Deposit $2695
Located just north of Ballard in Crown Hill close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments. There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
