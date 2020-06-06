All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

8302 9th Ave NW

8302 9th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8302 9th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ballard House - Nice house on large corner lot just North of Ballard in Crown Hill neighborhood. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen. Top floor has 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. There is an unfinished basement with an attached garage. Available now.

Features Include:
4 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 1130 sq ft
Hardwoods and carpet throughout
Fireplace
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Attached garage
Large fenced backyard with yard care included
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays oil heat
One small pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2695
Deposit $2695

Located just north of Ballard in Crown Hill close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments. There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

(RLNE3345300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

