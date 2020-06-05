All apartments in Seattle
825 Lake Washington Blvd S.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

825 Lake Washington Blvd S.

825 Lake Washington Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

825 Lake Washington Boulevard South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 6 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Leschi neighborhood - Cozy 3000+ sq ft 6 bedroom 2.5 bath house close to Lake Washington in Leschi neighborhood. Great view to downtown Bellevue from the top floor. Net to parks, restaurants, school and much more.

Property featured:
- approximately 3,000 sq ft
- hardwood floor

Upper floor: 3 bedroom + 1 bath
Main floor: 1 bedroom + 1/2 bath + Living room + Dinning room + Kitchen & eating area
Lower floor: 2 bedroom + 1 bath + Laundry room + Family room

No smoking inside the property.
Cats and small dogs allowed.

Terms:
Application fee: $45.00 per person
Administrative fee: $100.00
Lease: 12 month
First, Last and Security Deposit upon move in
1st month rent: $4,195.00
Security deposit: $3,600.00 (deposit can be spread out into 6 installments with good credit.)
Last month rent: $4,195.00

Please call or email to schedule showing 206-922-8833 or email at shsu@wpirealestate.com

Offered by WPI Real Estate

(RLNE5757786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. have any available units?
825 Lake Washington Blvd S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. currently offering any rent specials?
825 Lake Washington Blvd S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. is pet friendly.
Does 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. offer parking?
No, 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. does not offer parking.
Does 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. have a pool?
No, 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. does not have a pool.
Does 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. have accessible units?
No, 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Lake Washington Blvd S. does not have units with air conditioning.

