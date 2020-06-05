825 Lake Washington Blvd S.

Amenities
Beautiful 6 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Leschi neighborhood - Cozy 3000+ sq ft 6 bedroom 2.5 bath house close to Lake Washington in Leschi neighborhood. Great view to downtown Bellevue from the top floor. Net to parks, restaurants, school and much more.
Property featured:
- approximately 3,000 sq ft
- hardwood floor
Upper floor: 3 bedroom + 1 bath
Main floor: 1 bedroom + 1/2 bath + Living room + Dinning room + Kitchen & eating area
Lower floor: 2 bedroom + 1 bath + Laundry room + Family room
No smoking inside the property.
Cats and small dogs allowed.
Terms:
Application fee: $45.00 per person
Administrative fee: $100.00
Lease: 12 month
First, Last and Security Deposit upon move in
1st month rent: $4,195.00
Security deposit: $3,600.00 (deposit can be spread out into 6 installments with good credit.)
Last month rent: $4,195.00
Please call or email to schedule showing 206-922-8833 or email at shsu@wpirealestate.com
Offered by WPI Real Estate
(RLNE5757786)