Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:07 AM

810 Dexter Ave N

810 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

810 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Great deal! Lease take over on this phenomenal top floor, corner unit with amazing views of South Lake Union. Cannot get this price on a unit like this right now. Huge 3 Bed/2 Bath apartment, over 1400 sq ft. Great layout with open floor plan for entertaining and watching the boats on the Lake and the fireworks, in unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful wood floors. Enjoy all of the amenities of the building including gym, rooftop deck with grills and party room with views of Lake and Space Needle, Speakeasy for hosting parties, game room, laptop lounge for working, several lounges and outdoor spaces to relax. Free coffee and tea in the building cafe! Excellent staff in the building to meet all of your needs and well managed building. Extremely quiet and well insulated. Great restaurants and walking distance to MOHAI, Amazon, Facebook, and all that South Lake Union has to offer.

Lease take over begins 09/21/19 and ends 02/15/2020. Then, terms of lease negotiated with JUXT. We will pay deposit. Must meet requirements of JUXT with regards to income etc to take over lease. This is a great deal-excellent unit at a great price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Dexter Ave N have any available units?
810 Dexter Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Dexter Ave N have?
Some of 810 Dexter Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Dexter Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
810 Dexter Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Dexter Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Dexter Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 810 Dexter Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 810 Dexter Ave N offers parking.
Does 810 Dexter Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Dexter Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Dexter Ave N have a pool?
No, 810 Dexter Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 810 Dexter Ave N have accessible units?
No, 810 Dexter Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Dexter Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Dexter Ave N has units with dishwashers.
