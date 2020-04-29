810 Dexter Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great deal! Lease take over on this phenomenal top floor, corner unit with amazing views of South Lake Union. Cannot get this price on a unit like this right now. Huge 3 Bed/2 Bath apartment, over 1400 sq ft. Great layout with open floor plan for entertaining and watching the boats on the Lake and the fireworks, in unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful wood floors. Enjoy all of the amenities of the building including gym, rooftop deck with grills and party room with views of Lake and Space Needle, Speakeasy for hosting parties, game room, laptop lounge for working, several lounges and outdoor spaces to relax. Free coffee and tea in the building cafe! Excellent staff in the building to meet all of your needs and well managed building. Extremely quiet and well insulated. Great restaurants and walking distance to MOHAI, Amazon, Facebook, and all that South Lake Union has to offer.



Lease take over begins 09/21/19 and ends 02/15/2020. Then, terms of lease negotiated with JUXT. We will pay deposit. Must meet requirements of JUXT with regards to income etc to take over lease. This is a great deal-excellent unit at a great price.