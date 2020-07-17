All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
737 Olive Way
737 Olive Way

737 Olive Way · (206) 261-1206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
Olive 8 delivers the most luxurious living in the heart of South Lake Union. Atop the stunning Hyatt at Olive 8 you're welcomed with the convenience of a world-class hotel & amenities plus exclusive amenities for residents; private elevators and controlled access to residential parking, posh 24-hour concierge, 18th floor private residential club lounge that includes an Outdoor terraces, Billiards and Entertainment theater. As a guest/resident you receive discounted rates on spa services and treatments at Elaia Spa, the Urban restaurant and cafe and Hyatt hotel room rates and discounts - Convenient, indulgent & magnificent living! Sweeping views of all of Downtown Seattle and then some!! This gorgeous Olive 8 condominium downtown Seattle features Sublime textures and finishes, with beautifully stained cabinetry, slab granite counters, high end European stainless steel appliances and a very defined yet open and spacious floor plan. Large Master Retreat, spa like bath and plenty of closet space. Parking and storage available ask broker. Automatic 10% off Hyatt at Olive 8 restaurant, cafe and spa services plus water, sewer, garbage, gas included for an unbelievable price. Call or email Ryan for a tour 206-261-1206 or ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: 12 month minimum lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Olive Way have any available units?
737 Olive Way has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Olive Way have?
Some of 737 Olive Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Olive Way currently offering any rent specials?
737 Olive Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Olive Way pet-friendly?
No, 737 Olive Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 737 Olive Way offer parking?
Yes, 737 Olive Way offers parking.
Does 737 Olive Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Olive Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Olive Way have a pool?
Yes, 737 Olive Way has a pool.
Does 737 Olive Way have accessible units?
No, 737 Olive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Olive Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Olive Way has units with dishwashers.
