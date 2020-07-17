737 Olive Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access media room sauna

Olive 8 delivers the most luxurious living in the heart of South Lake Union. Atop the stunning Hyatt at Olive 8 you're welcomed with the convenience of a world-class hotel & amenities plus exclusive amenities for residents; private elevators and controlled access to residential parking, posh 24-hour concierge, 18th floor private residential club lounge that includes an Outdoor terraces, Billiards and Entertainment theater. As a guest/resident you receive discounted rates on spa services and treatments at Elaia Spa, the Urban restaurant and cafe and Hyatt hotel room rates and discounts - Convenient, indulgent & magnificent living! Sweeping views of all of Downtown Seattle and then some!! This gorgeous Olive 8 condominium downtown Seattle features Sublime textures and finishes, with beautifully stained cabinetry, slab granite counters, high end European stainless steel appliances and a very defined yet open and spacious floor plan. Large Master Retreat, spa like bath and plenty of closet space. Parking and storage available ask broker. Automatic 10% off Hyatt at Olive 8 restaurant, cafe and spa services plus water, sewer, garbage, gas included for an unbelievable price. Call or email Ryan for a tour 206-261-1206 or ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: 12 month minimum lease term