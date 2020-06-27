All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

6832 47th Ave NE

6832 47th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6832 47th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3BR/1BA View Ridge Home - Available now. Lovely 3BR, 1BA home in the View Ridge neighborhood of Seattle. Fresh paint. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas. Living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with all appliances. Private, fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Laundry room with washer/dryer in basement. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,495 deposit; No smoking; Pet considered w/ additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5097890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 47th Ave NE have any available units?
6832 47th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6832 47th Ave NE have?
Some of 6832 47th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6832 47th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6832 47th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 47th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6832 47th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6832 47th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6832 47th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6832 47th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6832 47th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 47th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6832 47th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6832 47th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6832 47th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 47th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6832 47th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
