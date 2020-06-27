6832 47th Ave NE

Amenities

Lovely 3BR/1BA View Ridge Home - Available now. Lovely 3BR, 1BA home in the View Ridge neighborhood of Seattle. Fresh paint. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas. Living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with all appliances. Private, fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Laundry room with washer/dryer in basement. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,495 deposit; No smoking; Pet considered w/ additional deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



