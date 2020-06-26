Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6515 42nd Ave. NE Available 08/05/19 Delightful Home - Immaculate View Ridge home w/ stunning interiors! 3BR/1BA plus bonus room. New kitchen with Silkstone counters, an eating bar and SS appliances. Beautiful refinished hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Covered deck off the kitchen leading to beautiful backyard. Attached garage w/ storage. Just a short walk to Bryant Park and PCC, w/ easy access to UW, Childrens Hospital, U Village, and Burke Gilman Trail. Move in Ready and waiting for you! $2995 sec dep, $40 app fee. Pets are conditional with extra deposit and pet rent.

*The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



(RLNE3304967)