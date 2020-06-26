All apartments in Seattle
6515 42nd Ave. NE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

6515 42nd Ave. NE

6515 42nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6515 42nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6515 42nd Ave. NE Available 08/05/19 Delightful Home - Immaculate View Ridge home w/ stunning interiors! 3BR/1BA plus bonus room. New kitchen with Silkstone counters, an eating bar and SS appliances. Beautiful refinished hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Covered deck off the kitchen leading to beautiful backyard. Attached garage w/ storage. Just a short walk to Bryant Park and PCC, w/ easy access to UW, Childrens Hospital, U Village, and Burke Gilman Trail. Move in Ready and waiting for you! $2995 sec dep, $40 app fee. Pets are conditional with extra deposit and pet rent.
*The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

(RLNE3304967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 42nd Ave. NE have any available units?
6515 42nd Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 42nd Ave. NE have?
Some of 6515 42nd Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 42nd Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
6515 42nd Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 42nd Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 42nd Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 6515 42nd Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 6515 42nd Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 6515 42nd Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 42nd Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 42nd Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 6515 42nd Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 6515 42nd Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 6515 42nd Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 42nd Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 42nd Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
