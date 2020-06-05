620 12th Avenue East - A

Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this substantially renovated and totally re-painted large (over 1200 square feet), 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on North Capitol Hill. This apartment comprises virtually the entire first floor of the building. There are two apartments on the second floor above. Vintage features include original windows, claw foot tub and tile flooring in the bath are throwbacks to when this house was built and reflects the pride in craftsmanship of the era. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living room and bedrooms; plus new vinyl flooring and the new counter-tops/sink in the kitchen fuse well into modernizing the home. The extensive kitchen renovation includes new lighting and additional electrical outlets, the new counter-tops, new large stainless steel sink, and the stove has been replaced! This unit actually has a formal living room (fireplace is non-functional). The property is heated by a forced air gas furnace. Owner is installing a new washer and dryer which functions off a "phone app" instead of coins. There is some additional storage available in the basement This is a ground floor unit offering easy access without climbing lots of stairs. Conveniently located near bus stops, parks and the Broadway business district. Note this is a No-Smoking, No Pet property. Service animals are screened and verified through petscreening.com. Utilities (electricity, water, sewer, garbage and gas) are not included; and unfortunately, there is no "off-street" parking. Street -parking in this area requires a city issued permit (Zone #4). 12 month lease term to start. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent and security deposit of $1500. We adhere to all Federal, State and Local housing laws and ordinances. You must view the property Prior to making application. All occupants age 18 years and older must apply and be screened.



Note, this property is professionally managed by Umano Property Management. Please check www.UmanoPM.com for more information.