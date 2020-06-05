620 12th Avenue East - A

All apartments in Seattle
Location

620 12th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this substantially renovated and totally re-painted large (over 1200 square feet), 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on North Capitol Hill. This apartment comprises virtually the entire first floor of the building. There are two apartments on the second floor above. Vintage features include original windows, claw foot tub and tile flooring in the bath are throwbacks to when this house was built and reflects the pride in craftsmanship of the era. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living room and bedrooms; plus new vinyl flooring and the new counter-tops/sink in the kitchen fuse well into modernizing the home. The extensive kitchen renovation includes new lighting and additional electrical outlets, the new counter-tops, new large stainless steel sink, and the stove has been replaced! This unit actually has a formal living room (fireplace is non-functional). The property is heated by a forced air gas furnace. Owner is installing a new washer and dryer which functions off a "phone app" instead of coins. There is some additional storage available in the basement This is a ground floor unit offering easy access without climbing lots of stairs. Conveniently located near bus stops, parks and the Broadway business district. Note this is a No-Smoking, No Pet property. Service animals are screened and verified through petscreening.com. Utilities (electricity, water, sewer, garbage and gas) are not included; and unfortunately, there is no "off-street" parking. Street -parking in this area requires a city issued permit (Zone #4). 12 month lease term to start. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent and security deposit of $1500. We adhere to all Federal, State and Local housing laws and ordinances. You must view the property Prior to making application. All occupants age 18 years and older must apply and be screened.

Note, this property is professionally managed by Umano Property Management. Please check www.UmanoPM.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 12th Avenue East - A have any available units?
620 12th Avenue East - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 12th Avenue East - A have?
Some of 620 12th Avenue East - A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 12th Avenue East - A currently offering any rent specials?
620 12th Avenue East - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 12th Avenue East - A pet-friendly?
No, 620 12th Avenue East - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 620 12th Avenue East - A offer parking?
Yes, 620 12th Avenue East - A offers parking.
Does 620 12th Avenue East - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 12th Avenue East - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 12th Avenue East - A have a pool?
No, 620 12th Avenue East - A does not have a pool.
Does 620 12th Avenue East - A have accessible units?
No, 620 12th Avenue East - A does not have accessible units.
Does 620 12th Avenue East - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 12th Avenue East - A does not have units with dishwashers.
