Seattle, WA
612 S Prospect #301
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

612 S Prospect #301

612 Prospect St · No Longer Available
Location

612 Prospect St, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom Seattle Condo with view of Lake Union - 2 bed / 1 bath, Lower-east Queen Anne boasting sweeping views from your private balcony and living space of Lake Union and Downtown. Spacious and bright open floor plan complete with a cozy fireplace. White Granite Flooring. Walk to South Lake Union, Space Needle, MonoRail, etc. 1 covered parking spot, storage unit & storage on deck. 2nd parking space also available. Contact Kim Ting at kimting@reisinvest.com or 206 612-3886 for showing.

(RLNE4738340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S Prospect #301 have any available units?
612 S Prospect #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 S Prospect #301 have?
Some of 612 S Prospect #301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S Prospect #301 currently offering any rent specials?
612 S Prospect #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S Prospect #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 S Prospect #301 is pet friendly.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 offer parking?
Yes, 612 S Prospect #301 offers parking.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 S Prospect #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 have a pool?
No, 612 S Prospect #301 does not have a pool.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 have accessible units?
No, 612 S Prospect #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S Prospect #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 S Prospect #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
