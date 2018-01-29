All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
612 Prospect St #402
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

612 Prospect St #402

612 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 Prospect Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TOP FLOOR 1 BED, 1 BATH LOWER QUEEN ANNE CONDO W AMAZING VIEWS! - **$1595 per month rent; Utilities not included; Available 11/01/19**
**1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 680 SF, large deck, parking, and views**
**12 month lease preferred; pets on case-by-case basis**
**First month's rent ($1595) and security deposit ($1595) due upon move in; Utilities are not included;
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Desirable top floor unit located in lower Queen Anne with outstanding views of downtown Seattle, Lake Union, Mt Rainier and Cascades. Take in the expansive lake & city views through a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows Lots of natural sunlight. Secure building and covered parking. Granite counters, stainless appliances, hard surface floors, fireplace, and lots of closet space. High ceilings make this very roomy. Located in the heart of the city, minutes to Facebook, South Lake Union, Amazon, The Seattle Center and Downtown.

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks
-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park
-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal
-Broadmoor CC, Interbay Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Seattle Golf Club, Jefferson Golf Course

This home has everything you could want and more! No work needs to be done! Email or call for more information and a tour. This immaculate home will go fast so call today!
*****************************************************************
-First month's rent ($1595) and security deposit due upon move in. Security Deposit is $1595
-Application fee is $45 per resident (older than 18).
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
*****************************************************************

(RLNE5234042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Prospect St #402 have any available units?
612 Prospect St #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Prospect St #402 have?
Some of 612 Prospect St #402's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Prospect St #402 currently offering any rent specials?
612 Prospect St #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Prospect St #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Prospect St #402 is pet friendly.
Does 612 Prospect St #402 offer parking?
Yes, 612 Prospect St #402 offers parking.
Does 612 Prospect St #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Prospect St #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Prospect St #402 have a pool?
No, 612 Prospect St #402 does not have a pool.
Does 612 Prospect St #402 have accessible units?
No, 612 Prospect St #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Prospect St #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Prospect St #402 does not have units with dishwashers.

