612 Prospect St #402

TOP FLOOR 1 BED, 1 BATH LOWER QUEEN ANNE CONDO W AMAZING VIEWS! - **$1595 per month rent; Utilities not included; Available 11/01/19**

**1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 680 SF, large deck, parking, and views**

**12 month lease preferred; pets on case-by-case basis**

**First month's rent ($1595) and security deposit ($1595) due upon move in; Utilities are not included;

Desirable top floor unit located in lower Queen Anne with outstanding views of downtown Seattle, Lake Union, Mt Rainier and Cascades. Take in the expansive lake & city views through a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows Lots of natural sunlight. Secure building and covered parking. Granite counters, stainless appliances, hard surface floors, fireplace, and lots of closet space. High ceilings make this very roomy. Located in the heart of the city, minutes to Facebook, South Lake Union, Amazon, The Seattle Center and Downtown.



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks

-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park

-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal

-Broadmoor CC, Interbay Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Seattle Golf Club, Jefferson Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! No work needs to be done! Email or call for more information and a tour. This immaculate home will go fast so call today!

-Application fee is $45 per resident (older than 18).

