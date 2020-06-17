600 Bellevue Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

Great centrally-located building - very close to downtown, a quick walk to Capitol Hill's shops, cafes & nightlife and easy access to freeways. Right on the bus line. Make a appointment to come see what apartment living should be. Grab a Coffee and a Doughnut from Top Pot to go with your Sunday paper, located just around the corner. Grab a Pizza from Toscana, the local pizza place, and build a fire in the wood burning fireplaces that many units have. Great area with two markets, and neighborhood charm. Large onsite laundry room with new front loading washers and dryer, along with a counter for folding. Off-street parking spots are available. Parking ranges from $85 to $150. CATS OK WITH DEPOSIT 3 one bedroom apartments currently available. Laundry in building on 4th floor and also in lower level, updated upper end hallway common areas, extra locked assigned storage in basement, bike parking, with direct outside access. Covered and uncovered parking available although not included in rent, electric heat (your own account with Seattle City Light), and separately metered utilities (3rd party billing company). $40 tenant credit/background check fee. Cats okay with pet deposit and agreement. www.facebook.com/bellavistaseattle Contact 206-328-2288 to schedule viewing, need to provide current tenants minimum 24 hour notice.