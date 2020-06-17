All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:59 AM

600 Bellevue Ave

600 Bellevue Avenue East · (206) 328-2288
Location

600 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great centrally-located building - very close to downtown, a quick walk to Capitol Hill's shops, cafes & nightlife and easy access to freeways. Right on the bus line. Make a appointment to come see what apartment living should be. Grab a Coffee and a Doughnut from Top Pot to go with your Sunday paper, located just around the corner. Grab a Pizza from Toscana, the local pizza place, and build a fire in the wood burning fireplaces that many units have. Great area with two markets, and neighborhood charm. Large onsite laundry room with new front loading washers and dryer, along with a counter for folding. Off-street parking spots are available. Parking ranges from $85 to $150. CATS OK WITH DEPOSIT 3 one bedroom apartments currently available. Laundry in building on 4th floor and also in lower level, updated upper end hallway common areas, extra locked assigned storage in basement, bike parking, with direct outside access. Covered and uncovered parking available although not included in rent, electric heat (your own account with Seattle City Light), and separately metered utilities (3rd party billing company). $40 tenant credit/background check fee. Cats okay with pet deposit and agreement. www.facebook.com/bellavistaseattle Contact 206-328-2288 to schedule viewing, need to provide current tenants minimum 24 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Bellevue Ave have any available units?
600 Bellevue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Bellevue Ave have?
Some of 600 Bellevue Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Bellevue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
600 Bellevue Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Bellevue Ave pet-friendly?
No, 600 Bellevue Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 600 Bellevue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 600 Bellevue Ave does offer parking.
Does 600 Bellevue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Bellevue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Bellevue Ave have a pool?
No, 600 Bellevue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 600 Bellevue Ave have accessible units?
No, 600 Bellevue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Bellevue Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Bellevue Ave has units with dishwashers.
