All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5913 46th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5913 46th Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5913 46th Ave SW

5913 46th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Seaview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5913 46th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Seattle Home - Available February 8th!This charming Craftsman in West Seattle has a beautifully landscaped and fully fenced back yard and is located just South of the Junction. Two front rooms provide an open living and dining room area, den/TV room opens to a spacious deck and great backyard. Two bedrooms on the main floor with a spacious master bedroom encompassing the whole second floor. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bathroom and your own private deck with views of the water, mountains and ferries passing by! Finished basement has a laundry room and a bonus room perfect for a den/office. One car garage in the back off the paved alleyway is great for storage or parking! Backyard is flat and great for entertaining and barbecuing with friends. Mature landscaping, pick your own raspberries and figs from the luscious, large fig tree! Great location close to restaurants, shops, Lincoln Park, Alki Beach and bus lines. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus. Includes washer and dryer. Pet friendly with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To view this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential.com #westseattlerental #seatlerentals

(RLNE3484619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 46th Ave SW have any available units?
5913 46th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 46th Ave SW have?
Some of 5913 46th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 46th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5913 46th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 46th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5913 46th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 5913 46th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5913 46th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5913 46th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5913 46th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 46th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5913 46th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5913 46th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5913 46th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 46th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 46th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University