5913 46th Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

West Seattle Home - Available February 8th!This charming Craftsman in West Seattle has a beautifully landscaped and fully fenced back yard and is located just South of the Junction. Two front rooms provide an open living and dining room area, den/TV room opens to a spacious deck and great backyard. Two bedrooms on the main floor with a spacious master bedroom encompassing the whole second floor. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bathroom and your own private deck with views of the water, mountains and ferries passing by! Finished basement has a laundry room and a bonus room perfect for a den/office. One car garage in the back off the paved alleyway is great for storage or parking! Backyard is flat and great for entertaining and barbecuing with friends. Mature landscaping, pick your own raspberries and figs from the luscious, large fig tree! Great location close to restaurants, shops, Lincoln Park, Alki Beach and bus lines. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus. Includes washer and dryer. Pet friendly with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To view this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



#avenueoneresidential.com #westseattlerental #seatlerentals



(RLNE3484619)