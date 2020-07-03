583 Battery Street

Amenities

The Insignia is one of the newest and most luxurious addition to Seattle's skyline. With unparalleled amenities commanded by modern day urbanites coupled with top of the line home finishes, the Insignia IS the latest and greatest. Five-star amenity package includes a 24-hour concierge, professional management staff, state of the art screening room, two-story fully equipped fitness center (yoga & pilates studio), indoor spa with a lap-pool, 7th floor park terrace, and a 41st floor multi-use resident floors with several rooftop sun decks, a game room, private entertainment/media room, bar station and dog run - in both towers! Phenomenal, never before captured views of the city can be enjoyed by all in this unique space! The building offers secured parking, additional storage, bike racks, and is conveniently located with easy access to both Belltown and South Lake Union neighborhood attractions/nightlife, I-5 and hwy 99, Amazon and downtown. AVAILABLE JULY 1st: Facing northwest, this bright and cheery 1bd+den/1ba layout features an open kitchen; an enclosed den (prefect home office or guest room); spacious living/dining room; graciously sized bedroom; walk-in closet; and a covered private terrace with city views. Crisp and clean finishes include white European-inspired cabinetry; neutral quartz countertops; Bosch stainless steel gas cooktop and cabinet-front dishwasher; Thermador cabinet-front refrigerator; Grohe faucets and fixtures; hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room; plush carpeting in the bedroom; Whirlpool washer/dryer; tons of storage; marble bathroom countertops; and central heating and A/C. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, parking and storage included! Please call Ashley & Joe with Seattle Rental Group to schedule a showing of this fabulous home- 206-799-9949



Terms: 12 month lease +; $700 one-time HOA fee due payable to Insignia prior to move-in; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application