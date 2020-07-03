All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

583 Battery Street

583 Battery Street · (206) 799-9949
Location

583 Battery Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
yoga
The Insignia is one of the newest and most luxurious addition to Seattle's skyline. With unparalleled amenities commanded by modern day urbanites coupled with top of the line home finishes, the Insignia IS the latest and greatest. Five-star amenity package includes a 24-hour concierge, professional management staff, state of the art screening room, two-story fully equipped fitness center (yoga & pilates studio), indoor spa with a lap-pool, 7th floor park terrace, and a 41st floor multi-use resident floors with several rooftop sun decks, a game room, private entertainment/media room, bar station and dog run - in both towers! Phenomenal, never before captured views of the city can be enjoyed by all in this unique space! The building offers secured parking, additional storage, bike racks, and is conveniently located with easy access to both Belltown and South Lake Union neighborhood attractions/nightlife, I-5 and hwy 99, Amazon and downtown. AVAILABLE JULY 1st: Facing northwest, this bright and cheery 1bd+den/1ba layout features an open kitchen; an enclosed den (prefect home office or guest room); spacious living/dining room; graciously sized bedroom; walk-in closet; and a covered private terrace with city views. Crisp and clean finishes include white European-inspired cabinetry; neutral quartz countertops; Bosch stainless steel gas cooktop and cabinet-front dishwasher; Thermador cabinet-front refrigerator; Grohe faucets and fixtures; hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room; plush carpeting in the bedroom; Whirlpool washer/dryer; tons of storage; marble bathroom countertops; and central heating and A/C. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, parking and storage included! Please call Ashley & Joe with Seattle Rental Group to schedule a showing of this fabulous home- 206-799-9949

Terms: 12 month lease +; $700 one-time HOA fee due payable to Insignia prior to move-in; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Battery Street have any available units?
583 Battery Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 583 Battery Street have?
Some of 583 Battery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Battery Street currently offering any rent specials?
583 Battery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Battery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 Battery Street is pet friendly.
Does 583 Battery Street offer parking?
Yes, 583 Battery Street offers parking.
Does 583 Battery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 Battery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Battery Street have a pool?
Yes, 583 Battery Street has a pool.
Does 583 Battery Street have accessible units?
No, 583 Battery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Battery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 Battery Street has units with dishwashers.
