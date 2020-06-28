All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106

5824 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5824 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 Available 09/13/19 Condo in Sand Point - View Ridge - Seattle - Dont miss your chance to make this adorable 1bed/1bath unit your home! Unit features open living & dining room, Large bedroom w/ lots of closet space, recent updates to kitchen & baths plus a private covered deck. All Appliances NEWER!
The Sandpiper Condominium sits in the heart of the Sand Point/View Ridge neighborhood. It is directly across the street from the main entry to Magnuson Park. Park sits on a mile-long stretch of Lake WA. It is Seattles second largest park. This former Navy airfield has a combination of activities for you to enjoy: boating, swimming, walks, kite flying, to name a few; sports fields; natural areas; and a historic campus. All sorts of community events from arts to theatre to sports plus much more are available there. The Sandpiper also borders the Burke Gilman Trail with easy access. Busline w/in walking distance, within minutes of driving distance from Children's Hospital, UW, U-Village, I-5 and 520.
Unit comes with one (1) open parking space, #65 below unit. NO OTHER AVAILABLE PARKING ON SIGHT. Street parking only for more than one vehicle. This unit also includes a storage locker. Laundry Room on sight near unit
.
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Term: 12 months
Required: 1st, last, + deposit (last months rent can be paid in 3 equal installments)
Utilities: W/S/G included, tenant pays for electricity. If more than 1 person occupies, then each additional occupant shall pay a $50 w/s/g contribution.
Pets: Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis only. $500 pet deposit required plus $25 pet rent, must have verifiable rental history with your pet.
Contact: Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com
Key Words: Sand Point, Magnuson Park, Burke Gilman Trail, View Ridge, Children's Hospital, University Village, University of Washington, UW, Matthews Beach, Wedgewood, North East Seattle, NE Seattle.
Required: 700+ credit score, no court records, 2 yrs rental history, verifiable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4j0kqqdgJg
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/0e4a42609a
$45 application Fee per adult
Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5076335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 have any available units?
5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 have?
Some of 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 currently offering any rent specials?
5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 is pet friendly.
Does 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 offer parking?
Yes, 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 offers parking.
Does 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 have a pool?
No, 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 does not have a pool.
Does 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 have accessible units?
No, 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University