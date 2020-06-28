Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106 Available 09/13/19 Condo in Sand Point - View Ridge - Seattle - Dont miss your chance to make this adorable 1bed/1bath unit your home! Unit features open living & dining room, Large bedroom w/ lots of closet space, recent updates to kitchen & baths plus a private covered deck. All Appliances NEWER!

The Sandpiper Condominium sits in the heart of the Sand Point/View Ridge neighborhood. It is directly across the street from the main entry to Magnuson Park. Park sits on a mile-long stretch of Lake WA. It is Seattles second largest park. This former Navy airfield has a combination of activities for you to enjoy: boating, swimming, walks, kite flying, to name a few; sports fields; natural areas; and a historic campus. All sorts of community events from arts to theatre to sports plus much more are available there. The Sandpiper also borders the Burke Gilman Trail with easy access. Busline w/in walking distance, within minutes of driving distance from Children's Hospital, UW, U-Village, I-5 and 520.

Unit comes with one (1) open parking space, #65 below unit. NO OTHER AVAILABLE PARKING ON SIGHT. Street parking only for more than one vehicle. This unit also includes a storage locker. Laundry Room on sight near unit

Application Fee: $45 per adult

Term: 12 months

Required: 1st, last, + deposit (last months rent can be paid in 3 equal installments)

Utilities: W/S/G included, tenant pays for electricity. If more than 1 person occupies, then each additional occupant shall pay a $50 w/s/g contribution.

Pets: Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis only. $500 pet deposit required plus $25 pet rent, must have verifiable rental history with your pet.

Contact: Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com

Required: 700+ credit score, no court records, 2 yrs rental history, verifiable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent.



Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4j0kqqdgJg

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/0e4a42609a

