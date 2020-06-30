530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103

Amenities

PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 15, 2020 AND GET A $300.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT



The brand new unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, and remodeled kitchen and bathroom. The galley-type kitchen has shaker-style cabinets, tile walls, and new appliances. This includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the living room has a large mirror. New features to the bathroom include tile walls, vessel sink, shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door. A coin-operated washer and dryer and forced-air heating are in present.



The exterior features a balcony and rooftop grill - perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Public transportation is accessible along with nearby business centers and groceries. There is an available uncovered parking spot. Pets and smoking are not allowed.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are sewage, garbage and water, and HOA Fees.



The propertys Walkscore is 77/100. This is a Very Walkable, most errands can be accomplished on foot.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QWgh2wDYiFv



Nearby Parks: Kinnear Park, Parsons Garden, Marshall Park, Bayview-Kinnear Park, and Franklin Place.



Bus lines:

1 - 0.1 mile

19 - 0.2 mile

33 - 0.2 mile

24 - 0.2 mile



Rail Lines:

South Lake Union Streetcar - 1.3 miles



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



No Pets Allowed



