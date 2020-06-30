All apartments in Seattle
530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103

530 West Olympic Place · No Longer Available
Location

530 West Olympic Place, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 15, 2020 AND GET A $300.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT

The brand new unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, and remodeled kitchen and bathroom. The galley-type kitchen has shaker-style cabinets, tile walls, and new appliances. This includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the living room has a large mirror. New features to the bathroom include tile walls, vessel sink, shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door. A coin-operated washer and dryer and forced-air heating are in present.

The exterior features a balcony and rooftop grill - perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Public transportation is accessible along with nearby business centers and groceries. There is an available uncovered parking spot. Pets and smoking are not allowed.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are sewage, garbage and water, and HOA Fees.

The propertys Walkscore is 77/100. This is a Very Walkable, most errands can be accomplished on foot.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QWgh2wDYiFv

Nearby Parks: Kinnear Park, Parsons Garden, Marshall Park, Bayview-Kinnear Park, and Franklin Place.

Bus lines:
1 - 0.1 mile
19 - 0.2 mile
33 - 0.2 mile
24 - 0.2 mile

Rail Lines:
South Lake Union Streetcar - 1.3 miles

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 have any available units?
530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 have?
Some of 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 W Olympic Pl Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.

