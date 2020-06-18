All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5264 Brooklyn Ave NE

5264 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast · (213) 712-1080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5264 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 beds, 3 baths, $903 · Avail. Sep 1

$903

9 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Lovely New and Furnished House near UW Campus - Property Id: 249074

Monthly Rent: $903 - $940 per bedroom (THE LOWEST PRICE EVER)
Room Type: 9 bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3 story house. Has a public kitchen and living room.

Referrals are warmly welcomed with a $100 bonus or more!

It is a spacious house located in the heart of the U-District. It is fully furnished from the living room to your own bedroom, 50" TV & Xbox, study/work desk, lamp, bed, mattress, beddings, anything you can think of.

Surrounded by grocery stores, gourmet restaurants, and shops, it is the ideal accommodation for everyone! The contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances and granite kitchen island allows you and your loved ones to cook a fine meal together.

Here, you can enjoy the harmonious group lives while staying private in the room.

Fully furnished: dining table, chairs, TV, sofa, island table
Kitchen: microwave, oven, refrigerator
Others: washer & dryer, keypad lock

***
Very limited Summer Lease (now to 08/31) is still available. Contact us for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249074
Property Id 249074

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

