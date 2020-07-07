All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

520 2nd Ave W #409

520 2nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

520 2nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
520 2nd Ave W, #409, Seattle, WA 98119 - To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/169097c0cd/520-2nd-ave-w-409-seattle-wa-98119?sd=true
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
Great opportunity to live in Uptown and enjoy everything that lower Queen Anne has to offer. Unit has been update, newer appliances, open floor plan & view deck
1 Year term lease
Security performance deposit $2000
Application fee per adult $45
Renter insurance required

Rental Details
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 2nd Ave W #409 have any available units?
520 2nd Ave W #409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 520 2nd Ave W #409 currently offering any rent specials?
520 2nd Ave W #409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 2nd Ave W #409 pet-friendly?
No, 520 2nd Ave W #409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 520 2nd Ave W #409 offer parking?
No, 520 2nd Ave W #409 does not offer parking.
Does 520 2nd Ave W #409 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 2nd Ave W #409 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 2nd Ave W #409 have a pool?
No, 520 2nd Ave W #409 does not have a pool.
Does 520 2nd Ave W #409 have accessible units?
No, 520 2nd Ave W #409 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 2nd Ave W #409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 2nd Ave W #409 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 2nd Ave W #409 have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 2nd Ave W #409 does not have units with air conditioning.

