511 E Roy St 208

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

1 Bedroom Capitol Hill Condo with a View - Property Id: 295854



Condo available in Capitol Hill neighborhood, located on bus line #47 (across from Top Pot), close to South Lake Union, Downtown, and easy freeway access (I5, I90, 520).



Utilities (power, water, sewage, garbage) and parking included in rent. This unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, appliances (stove top electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator), wood burning fire place, balcony with a storage closet, and a view of the space needle. There is an additional secure storage closet in the garage, and a secure covered parking spot.



The building is controlled access, with bike storage available in the garage. There is a rooftop cabana room, deck, BBQ, and beautiful Seattle views. A community laundry room available on each floor.



Minimum 12-month lease. First and last month's rent plus $1,000 security deposit required. Non-refundable cleaning fee $150 and HOA move-in fee $200. Subject to $45 application fee (credit check and income verification required).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295854

No Pets Allowed



