Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

511 E Roy St 208

511 East Roy Street · (206) 604-7094
Location

511 East Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
1 Bedroom Capitol Hill Condo with a View - Property Id: 295854

Condo available in Capitol Hill neighborhood, located on bus line #47 (across from Top Pot), close to South Lake Union, Downtown, and easy freeway access (I5, I90, 520).

Utilities (power, water, sewage, garbage) and parking included in rent. This unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, appliances (stove top electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator), wood burning fire place, balcony with a storage closet, and a view of the space needle. There is an additional secure storage closet in the garage, and a secure covered parking spot.

The building is controlled access, with bike storage available in the garage. There is a rooftop cabana room, deck, BBQ, and beautiful Seattle views. A community laundry room available on each floor.

Minimum 12-month lease. First and last month's rent plus $1,000 security deposit required. Non-refundable cleaning fee $150 and HOA move-in fee $200. Subject to $45 application fee (credit check and income verification required).
Property Id 295854

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 E Roy St 208 have any available units?
511 E Roy St 208 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 E Roy St 208 have?
Some of 511 E Roy St 208's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 E Roy St 208 currently offering any rent specials?
511 E Roy St 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 E Roy St 208 pet-friendly?
No, 511 E Roy St 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 511 E Roy St 208 offer parking?
Yes, 511 E Roy St 208 does offer parking.
Does 511 E Roy St 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 E Roy St 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 E Roy St 208 have a pool?
No, 511 E Roy St 208 does not have a pool.
Does 511 E Roy St 208 have accessible units?
No, 511 E Roy St 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 E Roy St 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 E Roy St 208 has units with dishwashers.
