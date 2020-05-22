All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

4761 21st Ave NE

4761 21st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4761 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
12 Bedroom 8 1/2 Bathroom plus parking and yard - This great building is available for a September move in.

12 Bedrooms plus a bonus room. Many of the bedrooms have their own attached bathrooms.

12 Month Lease.

Rarely available property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4727998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4761 21st Ave NE have any available units?
4761 21st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4761 21st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4761 21st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 21st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4761 21st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4761 21st Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
