Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4761 21st Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4761 21st Ave NE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4761 21st Ave NE
4761 21st Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4761 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
12 Bedroom 8 1/2 Bathroom plus parking and yard - This great building is available for a September move in.
12 Bedrooms plus a bonus room. Many of the bedrooms have their own attached bathrooms.
12 Month Lease.
Rarely available property.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4727998)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have any available units?
4761 21st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 4761 21st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4761 21st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 21st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4761 21st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4761 21st Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4761 21st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4761 21st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University