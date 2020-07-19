All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:53 PM

4215 42nd Avenue South

4215 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4215 42nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to timeless style and modern convenience! Fresh and bright, this gorgeously remodeled Craftsman home greets you with light and warmth. Modern amenities ensure ease and comfort while embracing all the charm of classic architecture. Large windows, soaring 9-foot ceilings, and plenty of recessed and overhead lighting ensure tons of natural light and year-round brightness.

The airy open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Between the large living area, formal dining room, separate family/bonus space, and enormous entertainment sized back deck, there’s plenty of room for the crowd. Grow and harvest your own veggies and gourmet herbs in convenient front yard garden boxes, and whip-up a homegrown feast! Whether you’re indulging your inner Chef in the bright, spacious Chef’s Kitchen, grilling up a storm on the sunny deck, or gathering friends and family around the cozy gas fireplace, you’re sure to create a wealth of new memories in this immaculate gem.

Great location close to Columbia City for amazing shopping, dining and amenities. Steps from Genesee Park and Playfields and only a few blocks from Stan Sayres Memorial Park and Lake Washington for great outdoor adventures! Don’t miss your opportunity to make this charming home your new nest!

FEATURES:

• 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in 1,300 sf of stylish living
• Additional 1,130 sf of finished basement space – tons of clean, dry storage!
• And a large attic for yet more storage
• Bright, open concept floor plan – perfect for entertaining
• Large windows, French doors and soaring 9-foot ceilings for great natural light
• Plenty of recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming Hardwood floors w/timeless ribbon inlays
• Spacious, well-appointed Chef’s kitchen w/eating space
• Tons of cabinets for great kitchen storage
• Caesarstone Counters and mini subway tile backsplash
• Stainless-steel and color matched appliances including gas cooktop + double oven
• Enormous, entertainment sized deck for stellar summertime parties!
• Large, bright living area w/French doors to covered front porch
• Cozy gas fireplace
• Formal dining room
• Separate family/bonus room
• 2 bright, roomy bedrooms separated by bath for privacy
• Charming, tile-wrapped retro full bath w/large cast-iron claw foot tub and integrated shower
• Laundry area downstairs w/full size washer and dryer
• Huge attic space for additional storage
• 90%+ High Efficiency Gas furnace for economical heat
• Off-street parking
• Freshly landscaped front yard complete w/ garden boxes for seasonal growing
• Year-round yard maintenance included
• Walk Score = 71: very walkable — most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

