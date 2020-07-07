4115 E Galer St

Amenities

Beautiful renovated 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Madison Park!! Main level offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite slab counters, separate dining and living room (w fp), powder room and a den. Upstairs has a wonderful generously sized master suite with its own private bath with soaking tub and separate shower, two walk in closets , a juliette balcony and an additional fp, this level also has two additional bedrooms as well as a full bath and laundry area with a full sized w/d. Lower level consists of a bonus room with built-in entertainment center and huge wet bar including wine fridge and freezer. Extra large patio areas, perfect for entertaining. Additional features include: A/C, sprinkler system, lots of built-in storage and custom lighting throughout. Just blocks to lake and all Madison Park has to offer!!



Terms: 12+ month lease, 1st, last, one month's rent deposit. No smoking. Pets on CBC basis. 740+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



