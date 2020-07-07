All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

4115 E Galer St

4115 East Galer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4115 East Galer Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Madison Park!! Main level offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite slab counters, separate dining and living room (w fp), powder room and a den. Upstairs has a wonderful generously sized master suite with its own private bath with soaking tub and separate shower, two walk in closets , a juliette balcony and an additional fp, this level also has two additional bedrooms as well as a full bath and laundry area with a full sized w/d. Lower level consists of a bonus room with built-in entertainment center and huge wet bar including wine fridge and freezer. Extra large patio areas, perfect for entertaining. Additional features include: A/C, sprinkler system, lots of built-in storage and custom lighting throughout. Just blocks to lake and all Madison Park has to offer!!

Terms: 12+ month lease, 1st, last, one month's rent deposit. No smoking. Pets on CBC basis. 740+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 E Galer St have any available units?
4115 E Galer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 E Galer St have?
Some of 4115 E Galer St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 E Galer St currently offering any rent specials?
4115 E Galer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 E Galer St pet-friendly?
No, 4115 E Galer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4115 E Galer St offer parking?
No, 4115 E Galer St does not offer parking.
Does 4115 E Galer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 E Galer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 E Galer St have a pool?
No, 4115 E Galer St does not have a pool.
Does 4115 E Galer St have accessible units?
No, 4115 E Galer St does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 E Galer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 E Galer St does not have units with dishwashers.

