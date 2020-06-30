3806 Interlake Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE NOW!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome with peek a boo views of city from kitchen and upper bedroom. 1750 sf. Entry level has one bedroom with it's own bath and access to a good sized patio great for entertaining. Main level has a huge gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space, large living and dining area, gas fireplace with custom built in shelving, powder room and nice deck which is great for a bbq. Upstairs has a large master suite with its own private bath and good closet space, another bedroom with its own bath as well, and a full size washer and dryer. One car attached garage with tall ceilings and extra storage space as well. Excellent location, close to shops, restaurants and much more!



Terms: 1st, last and one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. 1 small dog allowed with pet deposit.



Minimum Credit Score: 700

Co-signers accepted: NO

Renters Insurance: YES

Verified income ratio: 3x the monthly rent.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



