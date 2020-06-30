All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:37 AM

3806 Interlake Ave N

3806 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome with peek a boo views of city from kitchen and upper bedroom. 1750 sf. Entry level has one bedroom with it's own bath and access to a good sized patio great for entertaining. Main level has a huge gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space, large living and dining area, gas fireplace with custom built in shelving, powder room and nice deck which is great for a bbq. Upstairs has a large master suite with its own private bath and good closet space, another bedroom with its own bath as well, and a full size washer and dryer. One car attached garage with tall ceilings and extra storage space as well. Excellent location, close to shops, restaurants and much more!

Terms: 1st, last and one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. 1 small dog allowed with pet deposit.

Minimum Credit Score: 700
Co-signers accepted: NO
Renters Insurance: YES
Verified income ratio: 3x the monthly rent.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

