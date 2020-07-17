All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3422 22nd Ave W #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3422 22nd Ave W #A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3422 22nd Ave W #A

3422 22nd Avenue West · (206) 408-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3422 22nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3422 22nd Ave W #A · Avail. Aug 1

$3,299

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
3422 22nd Ave W #A Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 Bathroom Magnolia Tonwnhome Available 8/1 - At this time we have limited showings. Please email sarah@verraterra for showing information.

This gorgeous, modern townhome features a hardwood floors, fireplace, deck and private courtyard. Rent includes a 1 car garage as well as off street parking. Prime location for commuters, and plenty of light and space for anyone who works form home. This home is excellently maintained. Pets are accepted with an additional refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities. Refundable security deposit is 1 month's rent.

The property is currently occupied, and due to Covid-19 restrictions we are not scheduling in person tours. A video tour will be available at request.

(RLNE5867006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 22nd Ave W #A have any available units?
3422 22nd Ave W #A has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 22nd Ave W #A have?
Some of 3422 22nd Ave W #A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 22nd Ave W #A currently offering any rent specials?
3422 22nd Ave W #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 22nd Ave W #A pet-friendly?
No, 3422 22nd Ave W #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3422 22nd Ave W #A offer parking?
Yes, 3422 22nd Ave W #A offers parking.
Does 3422 22nd Ave W #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 22nd Ave W #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 22nd Ave W #A have a pool?
No, 3422 22nd Ave W #A does not have a pool.
Does 3422 22nd Ave W #A have accessible units?
No, 3422 22nd Ave W #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 22nd Ave W #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 22nd Ave W #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3422 22nd Ave W #A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity