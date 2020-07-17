Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

3422 22nd Ave W #A Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 Bathroom Magnolia Tonwnhome Available 8/1 - At this time we have limited showings. Please email sarah@verraterra for showing information.



This gorgeous, modern townhome features a hardwood floors, fireplace, deck and private courtyard. Rent includes a 1 car garage as well as off street parking. Prime location for commuters, and plenty of light and space for anyone who works form home. This home is excellently maintained. Pets are accepted with an additional refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities. Refundable security deposit is 1 month's rent.



The property is currently occupied, and due to Covid-19 restrictions we are not scheduling in person tours. A video tour will be available at request.



