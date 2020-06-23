340 17th Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Capitol Hill House - Rare 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street just 2 blocks from 15th Ave E near restaurants, shops, grocery stores and bus line. Hardwoods and carpets throughout, full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, private yard. Cat okay. Available now.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Approximately 1200 sq ft

Hardwoods and carpets throughout

Newer vinyl kitchen floor

Washer dryer

Dishwasher

Off street parking

Very private fenced backyard

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Electic heat

Pet Negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2995

Deposit $2995

One month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing



Live in this centrally located neighborhood in Capital Hill close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments. There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



(RLNE4508504)