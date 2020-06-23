All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 340 17th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
340 17th Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

340 17th Ave E

340 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

340 17th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Capitol Hill House - Rare 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street just 2 blocks from 15th Ave E near restaurants, shops, grocery stores and bus line. Hardwoods and carpets throughout, full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, private yard. Cat okay. Available now.

Features Include:
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Approximately 1200 sq ft
Hardwoods and carpets throughout
Newer vinyl kitchen floor
Washer dryer
Dishwasher
Off street parking
Very private fenced backyard
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electic heat
Pet Negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2995
Deposit $2995
One month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing

Live in this centrally located neighborhood in Capital Hill close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments. There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

(RLNE4508504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 17th Ave E have any available units?
340 17th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 17th Ave E have?
Some of 340 17th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 17th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
340 17th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 17th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 17th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 340 17th Ave E offer parking?
No, 340 17th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 340 17th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 17th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 17th Ave E have a pool?
No, 340 17th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 340 17th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 340 17th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 340 17th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 17th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University