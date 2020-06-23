340 17th Ave E

Amenities
Capitol Hill House - Rare 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street just 2 blocks from 15th Ave E near restaurants, shops, grocery stores and bus line. Hardwoods and carpets throughout, full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, private yard. Cat okay. Available now.
Features Include:
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Approximately 1200 sq ft
Hardwoods and carpets throughout
Newer vinyl kitchen floor
Washer dryer
Dishwasher
Off street parking
Very private fenced backyard
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electic heat
Pet Negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2995
Deposit $2995
One month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing
Live in this centrally located neighborhood in Capital Hill close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments. There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/
You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/
The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.
