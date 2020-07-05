3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Terrific Turnkey Lake City Townhome! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms w/ a bright open floor plan featuring a fireplace, refinished wood floors, newer fridge and stove. Clean carpet throughout and paint . Vaulted ceilings on the top floor in master bedroom and 2nd bedroom w/ walk-in closets, lower 3rd bedroom w/ en-suite 3/4 bath, small yard, 1 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, & schools. Very convenient location! Close to bus lines, easy commute to downtown Seattle & U-district. First/last/deposit ($1500), Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pet on a case by case basis. Available now. **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until all applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the entire group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group application without the disapproved applicant.