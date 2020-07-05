All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 18 2019 at 10:10 PM

3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B

3312 Northeast 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Northeast 123rd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific Turnkey Lake City Townhome! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms w/ a bright open floor plan featuring a fireplace, refinished wood floors, newer fridge and stove. Clean carpet throughout and paint . Vaulted ceilings on the top floor in master bedroom and 2nd bedroom w/ walk-in closets, lower 3rd bedroom w/ en-suite 3/4 bath, small yard, 1 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, & schools. Very convenient location! Close to bus lines, easy commute to downtown Seattle & U-district. First/last/deposit ($1500), Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pet on a case by case basis. Available now. **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until all applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the entire group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B have any available units?
3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B have?
Some of 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B offers parking.
Does 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B have a pool?
No, 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

