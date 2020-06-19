326 Queen Anne Avenue N.

Amenities

Home to The Seattle Center, Space Needle, Experience Music Project, Kerry Park, Key Arena, performing arts organizations and much more, Queen Anne provides a centralized location for urban living. Bus transportation easily available as well as accessibility to the waterfront or 99 north/south commute. Parks, restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment and fitness center all within blocks of the beautiful Siena building. Quiet retreat located off the main street with a spacious deck for plants, bbq, furniture and more. Open air court yard entrance to unit. Entry complete with coat closet. Open kitchen concept with stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Water, sewer, garbage, and TWO parking included in the rent. 3 parking spaces offered for $2300 a month. Still occupied, email to schedule an appointment. Virtual video tour available per request!



Terms: 12 month lease minimum