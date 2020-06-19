All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:11 AM

326 Queen Anne Avenue N.

326 Queen Anne Avenue North · (520) 437-8360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Home to The Seattle Center, Space Needle, Experience Music Project, Kerry Park, Key Arena, performing arts organizations and much more, Queen Anne provides a centralized location for urban living. Bus transportation easily available as well as accessibility to the waterfront or 99 north/south commute. Parks, restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment and fitness center all within blocks of the beautiful Siena building. Quiet retreat located off the main street with a spacious deck for plants, bbq, furniture and more. Open air court yard entrance to unit. Entry complete with coat closet. Open kitchen concept with stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Water, sewer, garbage, and TWO parking included in the rent. 3 parking spaces offered for $2300 a month. Still occupied, email to schedule an appointment. Virtual video tour available per request!

Terms: 12 month lease minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. have any available units?
326 Queen Anne Avenue N. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. have?
Some of 326 Queen Anne Avenue N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. currently offering any rent specials?
326 Queen Anne Avenue N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. pet-friendly?
No, 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. offer parking?
Yes, 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. does offer parking.
Does 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. have a pool?
No, 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. does not have a pool.
Does 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. have accessible units?
No, 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Queen Anne Avenue N. has units with dishwashers.
