321 10th Ave South Unit #704

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the urban Yesler Terrace neighborhood in Seattle.



The lovely and unfurnished interior features a tile bathroom and kitchen floors, carpet floor throughout the rest of the unit, large windows that brighten any room, and bold painted accent walls.

A spotless kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The lovely bedroom with a walk-in closet is great for a good night’s rest. A washer and dryer provided in the living room. A/C units in the bedroom and livingroom installed for climate control.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gXhH9nssURd



Additional Details:

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Horiuchi Park, Boylston Place, Yesler Terrace Park, and New City Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 96/100, Transit Score is 100/100, and Bike Score is 84/100. This is a Walker and Rider’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car with world-class public transportation and the Very Bikeable location.



