Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

321 10th Ave South Unit #704

321 10th Avenue South · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 10th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Yesler Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the urban Yesler Terrace neighborhood in Seattle.

The lovely and unfurnished interior features a tile bathroom and kitchen floors, carpet floor throughout the rest of the unit, large windows that brighten any room, and bold painted accent walls.
A spotless kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The lovely bedroom with a walk-in closet is great for a good night’s rest. A washer and dryer provided in the living room. A/C units in the bedroom and livingroom installed for climate control.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gXhH9nssURd

Additional Details:
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Horiuchi Park, Boylston Place, Yesler Terrace Park, and New City Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 96/100, Transit Score is 100/100, and Bike Score is 84/100. This is a Walker and Rider’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car with world-class public transportation and the Very Bikeable location.

(RLNE5657931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 have any available units?
321 10th Ave South Unit #704 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 have?
Some of 321 10th Ave South Unit #704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 currently offering any rent specials?
321 10th Ave South Unit #704 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 is pet friendly.
Does 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 offer parking?
No, 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 does not offer parking.
Does 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 have a pool?
No, 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 does not have a pool.
Does 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 have accessible units?
No, 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 10th Ave South Unit #704 has units with dishwashers.
