2929 1st Ave.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:25 AM

2929 1st Ave

2929 1st Avenue · (206) 384-9448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2929 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
sauna
The Concord is located in the heart of Belltown at the corner of 1st Avenue and Eagle Street. The building’s grand entry includes a dynamic water feature that leads into its lobby. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge, fitness center, hot tub and sauna, conference room, business center, and clubroom. The Concord places you within blocks of the waterfront, Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Myrtle Edwards Park; and provides easy access to HWY 99 and I-5. This exceptional condo includes incredible remodeling & upgrades, & features: amazing Space Needle view from every window; top floor unit; custom hardwood floors; upgraded lighting; gas cooking, stainless appliances & custom full size pantry by California Closets; custom entertainment center that includes generous storage & room for flat screen TV plus privacy shades in Living Room; custom black-out drapes plus custom black out shades with walk-in closet by California Closets in bdr; office/den with floor to ceiling built-ins and pull out printer shelf; cantilevered terrace large enough for BBQ, table or urban garden; W/D; A/C; W/S/G, gas and heat inc in rent, plus 1 ideal parking space & 1 storage unit; NO PETS. Please contact Jenni Moreno with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-384-9448.

Terms: 12 month+ lease; application and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2929 1st Ave have any available units?
2929 1st Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 1st Ave have?
Some of 2929 1st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2929 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2929 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2929 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2929 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 2929 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 2929 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2929 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 2929 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.

