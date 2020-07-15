2929 1st Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby sauna

The Concord is located in the heart of Belltown at the corner of 1st Avenue and Eagle Street. The building’s grand entry includes a dynamic water feature that leads into its lobby. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge, fitness center, hot tub and sauna, conference room, business center, and clubroom. The Concord places you within blocks of the waterfront, Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Myrtle Edwards Park; and provides easy access to HWY 99 and I-5. This exceptional condo includes incredible remodeling & upgrades, & features: amazing Space Needle view from every window; top floor unit; custom hardwood floors; upgraded lighting; gas cooking, stainless appliances & custom full size pantry by California Closets; custom entertainment center that includes generous storage & room for flat screen TV plus privacy shades in Living Room; custom black-out drapes plus custom black out shades with walk-in closet by California Closets in bdr; office/den with floor to ceiling built-ins and pull out printer shelf; cantilevered terrace large enough for BBQ, table or urban garden; W/D; A/C; W/S/G, gas and heat inc in rent, plus 1 ideal parking space & 1 storage unit; NO PETS. Please contact Jenni Moreno with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-384-9448.



Terms: 12 month+ lease; application and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application