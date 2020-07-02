2822 23rd Ave W

Amenities

Magnolia Mt Rainier View Home - This home is Ideally located in Magnolia's East Hill with incredible views of My Rainier & Inter Bay Golf course. East and West exposure provides tons of light through the house in the morning and afternoon. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, Kitchen, Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Lower level is fully finished daylight with access to back yard, offers the 3rd bedroom, full newly updated bath, media room, wine cellar, laundry closet with full size W/D and storage. Central heating system with HE gas furnace. Beautiful grounds with seasonal flowers, fruit trees, Gazebo with grape vine, alley access and a detached garage.

Soak in the Summer sun on your front deck as you enjoy views of Mt Rainier. Just minutes to shops, restaurants, Discovery park, Raye field park one block away, Ballard, downtown, SLU, Amazon, new Expedia head quarter, Google and Fremont neighborhood. 1-block to bus line on 22nd W



-All utilities are tenants' responsibility.

-Yard care is tenants' responsibility.

-16-18 month lease available

-Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet screening will be required. Pet rent will apply.

- This is a no smoking house and property

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Showings by appointment only. Go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



