Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

2822 23rd Ave W

2822 23rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2822 23rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Magnolia Mt Rainier View Home - This home is Ideally located in Magnolia's East Hill with incredible views of My Rainier & Inter Bay Golf course. East and West exposure provides tons of light through the house in the morning and afternoon. Main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, Kitchen, Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Lower level is fully finished daylight with access to back yard, offers the 3rd bedroom, full newly updated bath, media room, wine cellar, laundry closet with full size W/D and storage. Central heating system with HE gas furnace. Beautiful grounds with seasonal flowers, fruit trees, Gazebo with grape vine, alley access and a detached garage.
Soak in the Summer sun on your front deck as you enjoy views of Mt Rainier. Just minutes to shops, restaurants, Discovery park, Raye field park one block away, Ballard, downtown, SLU, Amazon, new Expedia head quarter, Google and Fremont neighborhood. 1-block to bus line on 22nd W

-All utilities are tenants' responsibility.
-Yard care is tenants' responsibility.
-16-18 month lease available
-Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet screening will be required. Pet rent will apply.
- This is a no smoking house and property
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment only. Go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE5357231)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 23rd Ave W have any available units?
2822 23rd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 23rd Ave W have?
Some of 2822 23rd Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 23rd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2822 23rd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 23rd Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 23rd Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2822 23rd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2822 23rd Ave W offers parking.
Does 2822 23rd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 23rd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 23rd Ave W have a pool?
No, 2822 23rd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2822 23rd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2822 23rd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 23rd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 23rd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

