Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2802-32nd-ave-s?p=Company



Absolutely charming and spacious 3+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom stunner. Main level has a formal living room with decorative fireplace only, separate formal dining room with access to what feels like an outdoor yet enclosed sitting area, beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen with eating nook, and powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout these two levels. Lower level is mostly finished with what could be a family room/bonus area and another room that could be used as a bedroom or great office. 1-car garage. Yard service included. Great locale! Super walkable!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.