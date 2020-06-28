All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:05 PM

2802 32nd Ave S

2802 32nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2802 32nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2802-32nd-ave-s?p=Company

Absolutely charming and spacious 3+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom stunner. Main level has a formal living room with decorative fireplace only, separate formal dining room with access to what feels like an outdoor yet enclosed sitting area, beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen with eating nook, and powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout these two levels. Lower level is mostly finished with what could be a family room/bonus area and another room that could be used as a bedroom or great office. 1-car garage. Yard service included. Great locale! Super walkable!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 32nd Ave S have any available units?
2802 32nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 32nd Ave S have?
Some of 2802 32nd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 32nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2802 32nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 32nd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2802 32nd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2802 32nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2802 32nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 2802 32nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 32nd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 32nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 2802 32nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2802 32nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2802 32nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 32nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 32nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
