2731 60 Ave SW
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:27 PM

2731 60 Ave SW

2731 60th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2731 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
12 unit complex of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Located in the Alki Beach neighborhood. Just a half block to Alki Beach Park and restaurants. We have a 1-bedroom apartment available in this building that is located on the second floor, it is available to move in now. It has carpet, large covered deck, a dishwasher, double pane windows, parking, and super convenient on-site laundry facilities. We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we don't accept pets. Call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior, 206-932-3000. We never charge for application or credit check! This building does not have an elevator.

Terms: Six month lease, then month to month rental agreement for no additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 60 Ave SW have any available units?
2731 60 Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2731 60 Ave SW have?
Some of 2731 60 Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 60 Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2731 60 Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 60 Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2731 60 Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2731 60 Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2731 60 Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2731 60 Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 60 Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 60 Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2731 60 Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2731 60 Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2731 60 Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 60 Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2731 60 Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
