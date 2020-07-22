2731 60 Ave SW

Amenities

12 unit complex of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Located in the Alki Beach neighborhood. Just a half block to Alki Beach Park and restaurants. We have a 1-bedroom apartment available in this building that is located on the second floor, it is available to move in now. It has carpet, large covered deck, a dishwasher, double pane windows, parking, and super convenient on-site laundry facilities. We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we don't accept pets. Call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior, 206-932-3000. We never charge for application or credit check! This building does not have an elevator.



