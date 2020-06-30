All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2720 47th Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2720 47th Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2720 47th Avenue Southwest

2720 47th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2720 47th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the King of the Hill! Perched high above the street, this lovely example of Coastal style and charm could be your new nest! Enjoy views from 3 private balconies - a rare find! Located smack in the middle between parks and minutes walking from the beach.

Survey the neighborhood from your high-altitude front porch before stepping inside to elegant airy comfort. Large windows and double French doors throughout provide tons of natural light and let in the soft breeze for year round comfort. The soft, neutral color palette, gleaming floors and abundant recessed lighting are the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

Whip up a feast for family and friends in the well-appointed Chef’s kitchen, then gather around the comfy family room gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Sunny days beckoning? The easy access family room balcony is the perfect spot for your BBQ and easy meal-time grilling. Large living areas ensure plenty of room for the crowd, making entertaining a breeze.

At the end of the day, head upstairs to restful bliss in the large, bright master suite. Double closets, double French Doors to a private deck, and a full ensuite bath w/ dual vanity sinks and a jetted tub round out this urban retreat. Two additional bedrooms (one with its own balcony – at-home office space?) and a second full bath complete the top floor.

Nestled between Schmitz Preserve Park, Hiawatha Playfield, and College Street Ravine, and minutes to Alki Beach paradise, it’s the perfect landing spot for all your outdoor adventures!

Located in the coveted North Admiral district of West Seattle, this charmer is close to parks, beaches, and great dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1,710 sf of elegant living!
• Grand entrance flanked by elegant soaring columns
• Large windows and double French Doors for plenty of natural light
• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwoods, fresh tile, and plush carpets
• Soft, neutral color palette – a perfect backdrop for all your favorite things
• Bright, spacious Chef’s Kitchen w/ lots of cabinets for great storage
• Ceramic tile counters w/ glass tile backsplash
• Quality stainless steel appliances including gas range
• Butcher block island for easy prep w/extra storage!
• Fabulous family room area w/ cozy gas fireplace and sliders to back balcony
• Convenient main floor guest powder room
• Full-width balcony, steps from kitchen for easy meal-time grilling
• Top floor master suite w/plenty of closets and double French doors to 2nd large balcony
• Gorgeous master ensuite bath w/ dual vanity, marble counters and jetting soaking tub
• 2 additional large bright bedrooms on top floor – one with a 3rd roomy balcony
• Spacious top floor full bath
• Separate laundry space w/ stacking, front-loading washer and dryer
• Rare 2-car detached garage w/alley access
• Sweet sitting area on front deck – survey the neighborhood!
• Impeccable landscaping w/ year-round yard maintenance included
• Walk Score = 81: Very Walkable – most errands can be accomplished on foot.

First month and security deposit.
Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / Marisa@DwellingsSeattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,820, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 47th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
2720 47th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 47th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 2720 47th Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 47th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2720 47th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 47th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 47th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2720 47th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2720 47th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 2720 47th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 47th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 47th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 2720 47th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2720 47th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2720 47th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 47th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 47th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University