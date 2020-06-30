2720 47th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the King of the Hill! Perched high above the street, this lovely example of Coastal style and charm could be your new nest! Enjoy views from 3 private balconies - a rare find! Located smack in the middle between parks and minutes walking from the beach.



Survey the neighborhood from your high-altitude front porch before stepping inside to elegant airy comfort. Large windows and double French doors throughout provide tons of natural light and let in the soft breeze for year round comfort. The soft, neutral color palette, gleaming floors and abundant recessed lighting are the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.



Whip up a feast for family and friends in the well-appointed Chef’s kitchen, then gather around the comfy family room gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Sunny days beckoning? The easy access family room balcony is the perfect spot for your BBQ and easy meal-time grilling. Large living areas ensure plenty of room for the crowd, making entertaining a breeze.



At the end of the day, head upstairs to restful bliss in the large, bright master suite. Double closets, double French Doors to a private deck, and a full ensuite bath w/ dual vanity sinks and a jetted tub round out this urban retreat. Two additional bedrooms (one with its own balcony – at-home office space?) and a second full bath complete the top floor.



Nestled between Schmitz Preserve Park, Hiawatha Playfield, and College Street Ravine, and minutes to Alki Beach paradise, it’s the perfect landing spot for all your outdoor adventures!



Located in the coveted North Admiral district of West Seattle, this charmer is close to parks, beaches, and great dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1,710 sf of elegant living!

• Grand entrance flanked by elegant soaring columns

• Large windows and double French Doors for plenty of natural light

• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming hardwoods, fresh tile, and plush carpets

• Soft, neutral color palette – a perfect backdrop for all your favorite things

• Bright, spacious Chef’s Kitchen w/ lots of cabinets for great storage

• Ceramic tile counters w/ glass tile backsplash

• Quality stainless steel appliances including gas range

• Butcher block island for easy prep w/extra storage!

• Fabulous family room area w/ cozy gas fireplace and sliders to back balcony

• Convenient main floor guest powder room

• Full-width balcony, steps from kitchen for easy meal-time grilling

• Top floor master suite w/plenty of closets and double French doors to 2nd large balcony

• Gorgeous master ensuite bath w/ dual vanity, marble counters and jetting soaking tub

• 2 additional large bright bedrooms on top floor – one with a 3rd roomy balcony

• Spacious top floor full bath

• Separate laundry space w/ stacking, front-loading washer and dryer

• Rare 2-car detached garage w/alley access

• Sweet sitting area on front deck – survey the neighborhood!

• Impeccable landscaping w/ year-round yard maintenance included

• Walk Score = 81: Very Walkable – most errands can be accomplished on foot.



First month and security deposit.

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / Marisa@DwellingsSeattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,820, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.