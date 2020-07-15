All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

2607 Western Ave

2607 Western Avenue · (206) 384-9448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2607 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
The Vine Condominiums is located in the heart of Belltown and is within walking distance to all restaurants, shops and entertainment as well as Pike Place Market, the SAM Sculpture Park and Key Arena. The building was built in 2002, has two towers and is comprised of a steel and concrete structure. It offers the safety and security of 24 hour concierge services, a common rooftop deck with stunning views of the city & sound, fully equipped clubroom, common workshop room, furnished guest suites, large fitness center, and secure underground parking, carwash & storage. Available early September: Beautiful 2 bedroom corner unit with city and Elliott Bay views! Recently updates with hardwood floors throughout the living space, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. Perched on the southeast corner of the 5th floor, this home offers gorgeous finishes including stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, tile flooring, slate-accented gas fireplace, granite countertops, maple cabinetry. The uniquely appointed floorplan features tons of closet space, a designated dining area, private balcony, large and open kitchen, spacious master suite with a double vanity and walk-through powder room. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, parking, and storage included! Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment. 206-384-9448

Terms: 12 month+lease; application & screening criteria found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Western Ave have any available units?
2607 Western Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Western Ave have?
Some of 2607 Western Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2607 Western Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Western Ave offers parking.
Does 2607 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 2607 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 2607 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Western Ave has units with dishwashers.
