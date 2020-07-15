2607 Western Ave

Amenities

The Vine Condominiums is located in the heart of Belltown and is within walking distance to all restaurants, shops and entertainment as well as Pike Place Market, the SAM Sculpture Park and Key Arena. The building was built in 2002, has two towers and is comprised of a steel and concrete structure. It offers the safety and security of 24 hour concierge services, a common rooftop deck with stunning views of the city & sound, fully equipped clubroom, common workshop room, furnished guest suites, large fitness center, and secure underground parking, carwash & storage. Available early September: Beautiful 2 bedroom corner unit with city and Elliott Bay views! Recently updates with hardwood floors throughout the living space, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. Perched on the southeast corner of the 5th floor, this home offers gorgeous finishes including stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, tile flooring, slate-accented gas fireplace, granite countertops, maple cabinetry. The uniquely appointed floorplan features tons of closet space, a designated dining area, private balcony, large and open kitchen, spacious master suite with a double vanity and walk-through powder room. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, parking, and storage included! Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment. 206-384-9448



Terms: 12 month+lease; application & screening criteria found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application