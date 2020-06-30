2524 Boyer Avenue E #448

All apartments in Seattle
Location

2524 Boyer Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
PORTAGE BAY STUNNER! - 1960s vibes abound in this concrete constructed waterfront condo rental in Portage Bay! This Two Bedroom/One Bath condo features a head to toe complete remodel giving an opportunity to be the first tenants in this brand new beautiful space. Secured entry building.

Southern exposure makes for light filled rooms in this top floor, corner unit (no shared walls!). Living area features gorgeous tiled, wood burning fireplace, floor to ceiling windows and access to a large balcony (gas grills permitted) with views to Portage Bay and Cascade Mountains. Separate dining area adjacent to kitchen with quartz counters, tiled backsplash, new appliances and pass through to living room. Full sized pantry. In unit laundry (shared laundry also on site). Two generous bedrooms also with southerly views and light. Oak hardwood floors. Gorgeous new bathroom with fun tile floor and modern fixtures. All new insulated windows. Separate storage locker and bike storage. Easy street parking.

Portage Bay is a sought after quiet neighborhood with exceptional access to both I5 and 520. A quick walk or bike ride brings you to Little Lago Market & Cafe. A short distance to the Eastlake, North Capitol Hill, University District neighborhoods for fun shops and restaurants. Close to UW, Montlake Park, Burke Gilman Trail, and SLU/Downtown

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~$50 per person per month for Water/Sewer/Garbage. Tenants are responsible to set up account with Seattle City Light.

(RLNE5627132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

