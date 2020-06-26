All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2230 NW 59th St #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2230 NW 59th St #101
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

2230 NW 59th St #101

2230 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2230 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
2230 NW 59th St #101 Available 04/01/20 Wonderful Ballard Studio Condo - This wonderfully designed studio in the Oslo building features granite counters, stainless appliances, white millwork, hardwood floors and spa like bath. The bedroom has its own defined area while the kitchen is open to the living space. Stainless Steel Appliances. ADA accessible. The only unit on the bottom floor, features two entrances and parking right outside. Located just a few block from all that is Ballard. Water/Sewer/Garbage is included. Additional storage. Secure building.

(RLNE3967470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 NW 59th St #101 have any available units?
2230 NW 59th St #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 NW 59th St #101 have?
Some of 2230 NW 59th St #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 NW 59th St #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2230 NW 59th St #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 NW 59th St #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 NW 59th St #101 is pet friendly.
Does 2230 NW 59th St #101 offer parking?
Yes, 2230 NW 59th St #101 offers parking.
Does 2230 NW 59th St #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 NW 59th St #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 NW 59th St #101 have a pool?
No, 2230 NW 59th St #101 does not have a pool.
Does 2230 NW 59th St #101 have accessible units?
No, 2230 NW 59th St #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 NW 59th St #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 NW 59th St #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University