2230 NW 59th St #101 Available 04/01/20 Wonderful Ballard Studio Condo - This wonderfully designed studio in the Oslo building features granite counters, stainless appliances, white millwork, hardwood floors and spa like bath. The bedroom has its own defined area while the kitchen is open to the living space. Stainless Steel Appliances. ADA accessible. The only unit on the bottom floor, features two entrances and parking right outside. Located just a few block from all that is Ballard. Water/Sewer/Garbage is included. Additional storage. Secure building.



(RLNE3967470)