2222 NW 59th #B

Amenities

2 bedroom + den townhome located in desirable Ballard neighborhood, steps away from grocery stores, shops and restaurants! Features open-concept kitchen into living room w/ wall-to-wall hardwoods and gas fireplace! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove (great for chefs!), microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Upstairs has 2 master suites, each with their own en suite bathroom! Downstairs has den/office and separate laundry room w/ stacked W/D. Lovely outdoor patio is fully fenced and low maintenance - perfect for entertaining! Comes with garage, which is best suited for storage as parking is hard - dedicated off-street parking spot is available. One pet ok under 30lbs ok. Tenants to pay all utilities.



Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.