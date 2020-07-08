All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2222 NW 59th #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2222 NW 59th #B
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:54 PM

2222 NW 59th #B

2222 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2222 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 bedroom + den townhome located in desirable Ballard neighborhood, steps away from grocery stores, shops and restaurants! Features open-concept kitchen into living room w/ wall-to-wall hardwoods and gas fireplace! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove (great for chefs!), microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Upstairs has 2 master suites, each with their own en suite bathroom! Downstairs has den/office and separate laundry room w/ stacked W/D. Lovely outdoor patio is fully fenced and low maintenance - perfect for entertaining! Comes with garage, which is best suited for storage as parking is hard - dedicated off-street parking spot is available. One pet ok under 30lbs ok. Tenants to pay all utilities.

Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 NW 59th #B have any available units?
2222 NW 59th #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 NW 59th #B have?
Some of 2222 NW 59th #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 NW 59th #B currently offering any rent specials?
2222 NW 59th #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 NW 59th #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 NW 59th #B is pet friendly.
Does 2222 NW 59th #B offer parking?
Yes, 2222 NW 59th #B offers parking.
Does 2222 NW 59th #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 NW 59th #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 NW 59th #B have a pool?
No, 2222 NW 59th #B does not have a pool.
Does 2222 NW 59th #B have accessible units?
No, 2222 NW 59th #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 NW 59th #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 NW 59th #B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University