Seattle, WA
2221 42nd Avenue Southwest
2221 42nd Avenue Southwest

2221 42nd Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

2221 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2221 42nd Avenue Southwest Available 11/09/19 West Seattle Home - Available November 9th! - Stunning townhome for lease in desirable Admiral District of West Seattle. Generous, light-filled spaces make for comfortable living in this chic and inviting home. Main living area is spacious and open with large living room with gas fireplace, dining area and beautiful kitchen with it's quartz counters, large island, stainless appliances and European style cabinetry. Powder room on this level as well. The next floor up has all three bedrooms including master suite with double closet and elegant private bath. Second full bath on this level as well. Lower level has extra large family room, perfect for media/gaming and yet another handsome tiled bathroom. Above it all is the awesome rooftop deck with territorial and downtown Seattle views. Rare two car garage. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers please.
Fantastic Admiral District location just a block off of California Avenue. Easy walk to great restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores. Bus lines on both California and Admiral Way, one block to the south. Alki is just down the hill with it's terrific beach, restaurants and awesome walking path with amazing views of city and Sound.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner Avenue One Residential, Seattle -nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124.

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #westseattlerentals #petfriendly

(RLNE4427998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest have any available units?
2221 42nd Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2221 42nd Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 42nd Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
