Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:15 AM

2030 8th Ave

2030 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2030 8th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
garage
internet access
media room
South Lake Union's only high-rise apartments put the style, sophistication, and service into urban living. Amenities include a fitness center in the clouds, sky club, media room, game room, award winning terrace and more on the 41st floor. Closer to the ground, a dog grooming station makes Cirrus one of the most convenient, pet-friendly apartments in Seattle and a 24/7 concierge service ensures that managing dinner reservations is never a chore. 3 BR penthouse available. Top floor with amazing Puget Sound, Space Needle and Lake Union views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 8th Ave have any available units?
2030 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 8th Ave have?
Some of 2030 8th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2030 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 8th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 8th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2030 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2030 8th Ave offers parking.
Does 2030 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 2030 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2030 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2030 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 8th Ave has units with dishwashers.

