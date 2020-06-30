2030 8th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym game room parking garage internet access media room

South Lake Union's only high-rise apartments put the style, sophistication, and service into urban living. Amenities include a fitness center in the clouds, sky club, media room, game room, award winning terrace and more on the 41st floor. Closer to the ground, a dog grooming station makes Cirrus one of the most convenient, pet-friendly apartments in Seattle and a 24/7 concierge service ensures that managing dinner reservations is never a chore. 3 BR penthouse available. Top floor with amazing Puget Sound, Space Needle and Lake Union views.