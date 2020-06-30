2030 8th Ave

Amenities
South Lake Union's only high-rise apartments put the style, sophistication, and service into urban living. Amenities include a fitness center in the clouds, sky club, media room, game room, award winning terrace and more on the 41st floor. Closer to the ground, a dog grooming station makes Cirrus one of the most convenient, pet-friendly apartments in Seattle and a 24/7 concierge service ensures that managing dinner reservations is never a chore. 3 BR penthouse available. Top floor with amazing Puget Sound, Space Needle and Lake Union views.