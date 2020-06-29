1747 S Hanford St Unit 8

Amenities

Available now. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice studio 1st floor corner unit with full bath. Kitchen sink, kitchen counter to be replaced. Street parking, very convenient to bus line, Beacon Hill light rail station, freeway, grocery shopping, banks, restaurants, Beacon Hill library, Jefferson Golf course, Downtown Seattle. Sorry no pets. Water/sewer/garbage is included. More photos coming. Contact JeanVelDyke Properties for showing at 206-725-3103 or info@veldyke.com ; https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229242

No Pets Allowed



