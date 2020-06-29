All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1747 S Hanford St Unit 8

1747 S Hanford St · No Longer Available
Location

1747 S Hanford St, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio 1st floor Corner Unit North Beacon Hill - Property Id: 229242

Available now. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice studio 1st floor corner unit with full bath. Kitchen sink, kitchen counter to be replaced. Street parking, very convenient to bus line, Beacon Hill light rail station, freeway, grocery shopping, banks, restaurants, Beacon Hill library, Jefferson Golf course, Downtown Seattle. Sorry no pets. Water/sewer/garbage is included. More photos coming. Contact JeanVelDyke Properties for showing at 206-725-3103 or info@veldyke.com ; https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229242
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229242
Property Id 229242

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 have any available units?
1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1747 S Hanford St Unit 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
